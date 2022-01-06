Quebec will broaden vaccine passport to three doses: Christian Dubé

Quebec will soon require three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be fully up to date with the digital passport.

In a Thursday press conference, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé warned of the new measures amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

While the province is close to reaching its goal of 100,000 vaccinations a day, Dubé says Quebec will also broaden its vaccine passport in the coming months and extend it to three shots of a vaccine.

Public Health will not impose passport modifications before everyone has the chance to receive a third vaccine dose. Showing proof of vaccination will not be applicable to grocery stores or pharmacies. only non-essential services, says Dubé.

The Health Minister also shared a personal message for unvaccinated citizens: “If the unvaccinated are unhappy, there is a very simple solution — get vaccinated. It’s free and will protect you.”

The Health Minister also said that public health is expecting an “avalanche of new hospitalizations” in the coming days as the number of people in hospital is expected to soon exceed 3,000.

He says 415 Quebecers were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours.

As a result, Dubé confirmed that the SAQ and SQDC will require proof of vaccination from their customers across the province. He says that a vaccine passport will be mandatory for customers as of January 18 in the hopes that it will encourage the unvaccinated to get their first dose.