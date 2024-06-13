Canada's first Shake Shack draws huge lines on opening day

Get ready, Canadians! After a long wait, the day is finally here, and Canada’s first Shake Shack is now open.

Shake Shack has opened its first-ever Canadian location in Toronto, on the corner of Yonge and Dundas, and the hype is real as lines are growing by the minute.

Instagram user @devondine shared a video of the line, which shows people queuing across the street from the restaurant before winding around to the restaurant itself.

X user @khaalloX, one of those in line, shared videos of the wild scenes of long lines. Even the city’s street performers are getting in on the action, keeping Torontonians entertained.

The New York fast-food chain has been incredibly popular since it opened its first outpost as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park. It now has locations all over the world.

The new Canadian spot includes Shake Shack’s signature menu items, such as its Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, milkshakes, frozen custards and concretes.

However, diners can also get their hands on some Canadian exclusives, including the Maple Salted Pretzel Shake featuring vanilla custard blended with pretzels and maple syrup, and topped with whipped cream and crushed pretzels.

There are also several exclusive concretes, including the I Heart Butter Tart with vanilla frozen custard, butter tarts and flaky salt; the More S’mores with chocolate and vanilla frozen custard, toasted marshmallow sauce, fudge sauce, graham crumb and chopped chocolate pieces; and the Shack Attack with chocolate frozen custard, brownies, fudge sauce, chocolate chunks and cocoa nibs.

