Best places to find cherry blossom treats and feasts in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Mar 22 2023, 7:22 pm
Coast (Anja Hamilton) | Fufu

It’s almost sakura season in Vancouver, and to celebrate local chefs, bakers, and restaurants have crafted some special events, experiences, and drool-worthy treats for us.

Also, in case you missed it, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival runs from April 1 to 23 this year, so you’ve got tons of time to get in on these epic eats and drinks.

We’ll be adding in more offerings as they come, so expect a long list of foodie to-do’s come April!

Here’s where to get the most epic cherry blossom eats this season in Vancouver.

Beaucoup Bakery

Sakura Picnic Set, Matcha Yuzu Travel Cake, Petite Sakura Suprême

sakura treats

Amy Ho

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222

Ladurée Robson

Sakura Saint Honoré (Ladurée Robson or pre-order online)

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3030

Fufú Café

Sakura Strawberry Panna Cotta Soufflé Pancakes (available starting March 25)

Sakura Treats

Fufu

Address: 1266 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-2818

Mon Paris Patisserie

Sakura and Strawberry Macaron

sakura treats

Nora Hamade

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665

Boba Run

Matcha Cherry Blossom Latte (available on weekends only starting March 25)

Sakura Treats

Boba Run

Address: 102 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

When: Wednesday through Sunday at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Price: book online

Coast

Sakura-themed sushi, seafood, and dessert features throughout April

Sakura Treats

Anja Hamilton

Address: 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-5010

The Victor

Sakura Menu (available all of April)

sakura treats

The Victor

Address: Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8600

The Sandbar

Special Sakura Roll (available from April 3 to 30)

sakura treats

The Sandbar

Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-9030

