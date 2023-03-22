Best places to find cherry blossom treats and feasts in Vancouver

It’s almost sakura season in Vancouver, and to celebrate local chefs, bakers, and restaurants have crafted some special events, experiences, and drool-worthy treats for us.

Also, in case you missed it, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival runs from April 1 to 23 this year, so you’ve got tons of time to get in on these epic eats and drinks.

We’ll be adding in more offerings as they come, so expect a long list of foodie to-do’s come April!

Here’s where to get the most epic cherry blossom eats this season in Vancouver.

Sakura Picnic Set, Matcha Yuzu Travel Cake, Petite Sakura Suprême

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Sakura Saint Honoré (Ladurée Robson or pre-order online)

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3030

Sakura Strawberry Panna Cotta Soufflé Pancakes (available starting March 25)

Address: 1266 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-2818

Sakura and Strawberry Macaron

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

Matcha Cherry Blossom Latte (available on weekends only starting March 25)

Address: 102 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

When: Wednesday through Sunday at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: book online

Sakura-themed sushi, seafood, and dessert features throughout April

Address: 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-5010

Sakura Menu (available all of April)

Address: Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-370-8600

Special Sakura Roll (available from April 3 to 30)

Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-9030

