Best places to find cherry blossom treats and feasts in Vancouver
It’s almost sakura season in Vancouver, and to celebrate local chefs, bakers, and restaurants have crafted some special events, experiences, and drool-worthy treats for us.
Also, in case you missed it, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival runs from April 1 to 23 this year, so you’ve got tons of time to get in on these epic eats and drinks.
We’ll be adding in more offerings as they come, so expect a long list of foodie to-do’s come April!
Here’s where to get the most epic cherry blossom eats this season in Vancouver.
Beaucoup Bakery
Sakura Picnic Set, Matcha Yuzu Travel Cake, Petite Sakura Suprême
Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222
Ladurée Robson
Sakura Saint Honoré (Ladurée Robson or pre-order online)
Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3030
Fufú Café
Sakura Strawberry Panna Cotta Soufflé Pancakes (available starting March 25)
Address: 1266 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-2818
Mon Paris Patisserie
Sakura and Strawberry Macaron
Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665
Boba Run
Matcha Cherry Blossom Latte (available on weekends only starting March 25)
Address: 102 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8
When: Wednesday through Sunday at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Price: book online
Coast
Sakura-themed sushi, seafood, and dessert features throughout April
Address: 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-5010
The Victor
Sakura Menu (available all of April)
Address: Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8600
The Sandbar
Special Sakura Roll (available from April 3 to 30)
Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-9030