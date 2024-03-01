More non-stop flights daily returning from Vancouver to Washington DC

Even more options to fly between Vancouver and Washington, DC, are coming later this spring.

On May 2, 2024, United Airlines will be restarting its direct, non-stop service between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) following a long pandemic hiatus.

Upon launch, the airline’s service reaching the United States’ capital city will be daily, with flights leaving YVR at 10:35 pm and arriving at 6:45 am the next day. Return flights will depart IAD at 8:20 am and land at 11:06 am.

United Airlines’ YVR-IAD service will use the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

In June 2023, Air Canada also launched a new service between YVR and IAD, which currently flies three or four times per week during the winter/early spring season. Starting in early May, Air Canada will boost its service frequencies to daily to meet peak summer demand. Air Canada’s service departs YVR at 8:30 am and arrives at 4:45 pm. For return trips, flights leave at 5:40 pm and land at 8:45 pm.

Flights between YVR and IAD are about six hours each way, with IAD located in the outskirts of the National Capital Region — not to be confused for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) near the Pentagon. IAD is directly served by the DC Metro, which is about a one-hour ride to the city centre.

“This resumed service is also an indication of increasing demand for additional travel destinations, and added convenience for further connections across the US and beyond,” states Vancouver Airport Authority.