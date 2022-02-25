Canada announces new sanctions targeting Vladimir Putin and his cabinet

Canada is placing a third round of sanctions on Russia, targeting President Vladimir Putin and his cabinet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the sanctions during a press conference today. The sanctions will also target Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and Belarus, a country that is an ally to Russia.

“We are demonstrating that Putin’s own personal wealth and his wealth that is being cared for by others i s at significant risk because of his terrible mistake,” said Trudeau.

Today’s announcement was the fifth daily press conference in response to Russia’s actions.

“The world is witnessing the horrors of president Putin’s war of choice. This is a brutal, needless attack on a sovereign, democratic country. It is an atrocity for Ukraine’s over 40 million innocent citizens and for the world.”

Trudeau remarked on how all options have been on the table when it comes to imposing sanctions against Russia.

The world will hold Russia, as well as Belarus, accountable for their actions. I spoke about that with NATO leaders and partners this morning – and together, we reaffirmed our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. On this, we stand united. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 25, 2022

On top of the sanctions imposed on Putin and his “fellow architects of this barbaric war,” the Canadian government will also be pushing to exclude Russia from utilizing the international SWIFT payment system.

Trudeau also announced that the government would provide an equal amount for each amount donated to the Red Cross up to $10 million. The money would be going directly to supporting relief efforts in the region. The amount is on top of the $50 million previously announced, and the $620 million in sovereign loans Canada has made to Ukraine’s government.

He called the united and coordinated international response to the crisis in Ukraine “unprecedented.”