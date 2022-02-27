NewsCanadaWorld News

Canada restricts airspace to Russian aircraft in response to Ukraine invasion

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Feb 27 2022, 5:39 pm
Canada restricts airspace to Russian aircraft in response to Ukraine invasion
EvGavrilov/Shutterstock

Canada is taking steps to show solidarity with Ukraine and disavowing the Russian invasion.

On Sunday, February 27, the Government of Canada announced that it would immediately close its airspace to all Russian aircrafts until further notice.

“In response to the Russian leadership’s invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Canada continues to take strong and decisive action,” reads a release.

“The Government of Canada is prohibiting the operation of Russian-owned, chartered or operated aircraft in Canadian airspace, including in the airspace above Canada’s territorial waters.”

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said in a release that “All of Canada is united in its outrage of President Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.”

“In response, we have closed Canadian airspace to Russian-owned or operated aircraft. The Government of Canada condemns Russia’s aggressive actions, and we will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine.”

Canada will continue to do everything it can against the Russian regime’s aggression,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly in a release.

“We are united with our allies in our unwavering support to Ukraine and are working to bring this unprovoked war to an end.”

On Saturday, February 26, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with European leaders to discuss the invasion and released a statement about Canada’s commitment to NATO and to resist Russia.

On the ground in Canada, cities coast to coast have had anti-war rallies showing support for Ukraine. In Vancouver, thousands came out to demonstrate.

Organizations, companies, and private individuals – like Ryan Reynolds – have pledged  millions of dollars to support Ukraine in various ways including supporting its defence and providing humanitarian aide.

