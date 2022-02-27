Canada restricts airspace to Russian aircraft in response to Ukraine invasion

Canada is taking steps to show solidarity with Ukraine and disavowing the Russian invasion.

On Sunday, February 27, the Government of Canada announced that it would immediately close its airspace to all Russian aircrafts until further notice.

“In response to the Russian leadership’s invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Canada continues to take strong and decisive action,” reads a release.

“The Government of Canada is prohibiting the operation of Russian-owned, chartered or operated aircraft in Canadian airspace, including in the airspace above Canada’s territorial waters.”

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said in a release that “All of Canada is united in its outrage of President Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.”

“In response, we have closed Canadian airspace to Russian-owned or operated aircraft. The Government of Canada condemns Russia’s aggressive actions, and we will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine.”

Effective immediately, Canada’s airspace is closed to all Russian aircraft operators. We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine. — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) February 27, 2022

“Canada will continue to do everything it can against the Russian regime’s aggression,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly in a release.

“We are united with our allies in our unwavering support to Ukraine and are working to bring this unprovoked war to an end.”

The Allies are united. The Russian regime will feel the cost of their actions now and for years to come. We will always stand with the people of Ukraine. https://t.co/6yOu2nDcYB — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) February 26, 2022

On Saturday, February 26, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with European leaders to discuss the invasion and released a statement about Canada’s commitment to NATO and to resist Russia.

On the ground in Canada, cities coast to coast have had anti-war rallies showing support for Ukraine. In Vancouver, thousands came out to demonstrate.

Organizations, companies, and private individuals – like Ryan Reynolds – have pledged millions of dollars to support Ukraine in various ways including supporting its defence and providing humanitarian aide.