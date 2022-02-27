Bitcoin users are donating millions to support Ukrainian defence

Worldwide efforts have now raised $11 million in crypto for Ukraine’s defence efforts against Russia.

It helped that one generous but anonymous donor gave $3 million in Bitcoin to Ukraine’s military equipment provider, Come Back Alive, on February 26.

$11 million in crypto has now been donated to support Ukraine’s defence efforts. This includes $5.4 million sent directly to Ukrainian government wallets, just today:https://t.co/t9R5KMKwGF — Tom Robinson (@tomrobin) February 26, 2022

But even before receiving the 80 BTC ($3 million), the organization was gifted $400,000 BTC in just 24 hours.

Come Back Alive provides military and medical equipment, drones, and training services to the Ukrainian army.

How can you help Ukraine from abroad?

Here is the instruction for everyone: https://t.co/LWNCHawSA4

And here is the one for those who want to donate to the fund: https://t.co/5QdaKzzkyY pic.twitter.com/nX4UPeJPKD — Повернись живим (@BackAndAlive) February 24, 2022

By using cryptocurrency instead of e-transfer, cheque, or cash, international donors can bypass financial institutions that are blocking payments to certain groups.

Co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, also stands against Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, calling Putin’s actions “a crime against the Ukrainian and Russian people.”

Digital asset donations supporting the Ukrainian military are growing, according to Chief Scientist of the blockchain analysis provider Elliptic, Tom Robinson.

The Ukrainian government has already raised more than $730,000 in crypto over the past few hours – on top of ~$5.1 million raised by Ukrainian NGOs since the invasion beganhttps://t.co/t9R5KMKwGF — Tom Robinson (@tomrobin) February 26, 2022

“Cryptocurrency is increasingly being used to crowdfund war, with the tacit approval of governments,” he tweeted.

Robinson is posting updates on crypto donations to Ukraine on his Twitter page.