The UBC Alma Mater Society (AMS), which represents over 56,000 undergraduate and graduate students at UBC, says it’s satisfied with the return-to-campus plan announced by BC health officials on Tuesday morning.

On July 23, the AMS put out a statement, urging UBC leaders to put more stringent health measures in place.

Two of the measures they requested included an indoor mask mandate, and a vaccine requirement for students living in residences, which were both announced earlier today.

A statement from the UBC AMS calls the new announcements a “massive win” for students, faculty, and staff.

“We’re seeing these changes because of the monumental advocacy effort from students, faculty, and staff these past few weeks,” said AMS President, Cole Evans. “Make no mistake — none of this would be happening without the strength and willpower of our UBC community.”

It’s not all good news from the UBC AMS though, as they’re still concerned about some of the measures, and whether or not they go far enough.

They point out that gatherings and events that actually have less capacity than UBC’s biggest lecture halls will have vaccine requirements. They’re wondering why the same doesn’t apply to lecture halls.

“We need to clarify why lecture theatres are different from performance theatres,” said Eshana Bhangu, VP of Academic and University Affairs.