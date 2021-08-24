New rules for post-secondary schools include masks, vaccine cards this fall

At a public health conference on Tuesday morning, Minister of Advanced Education Anne Kang announced new rules for post-secondary institutions this fall, including proof of vaccination in certain post-secondary environments and masks in all public indoor spaces.

She was joined by Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Vaccines are now required to live in student housing, go to a pub, or a gym. This includes varsity students who attend clubs, or meetings, like choir.

Indoor concerts or sports events will also require students to present a vaccine card.

She said that the main priority is to have as many people as possible vaccinated.

“We know our safety on campus increases when people are vaccinated,” she said.

Minister Kang pointed out that universities may choose to implement their own vaccine policies and requirements.

Health Science students will need to be vaccinated to work and study in their facilities.

When it comes to masks, Minster Kang deferred to Dr. Henry, who announced a mask mandate that applies across the province. The same rules that apply to the province will apply to all indoor spaces at post-secondary institutions.

“I am confident [that] the new vaccine requirements on campus and the mandatory masks will keep people on campus safe and give students, faculty, and staff, the confidence they need for a successful return to campus.”

Dr. Henry said the mask mandate would be a temporary measure, and it is not yet clear if it will also be a temporary measure at post-secondary institutions.