BC health officials reveal details of COVID-19 vaccine certificate

The provincial government has revealed a COVID-19 vaccine certificate for British Columbia, dubbed the BC Vaccine Card.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon by Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“A new Provincial Health Officer Order will require individuals to provide proof of vaccination, our BC vaccination card, to access certain social, recreational, and discretionary events and businesses throughout the province,” Henry explained.

Proof of vaccination will be required in BC starting September 13; residents will need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. By October 24, people will be required to have two doses of the vaccine and at least seven days will need to pass since their second dose.

This proof of vaccination will only be required for those above the age of 12.

According to health officials, the BC Vaccine Card will be needed to access the following events:

Indoor ticketed sporting events

Indoor concerts, theatre, dance, and symphony events

Indoor patios and dining

Nightclubs and casinos

Fitness centres and gyms

Indoor events such as weddings, parties, and workshops

Indoor classes and activities

The Ministry of Health adds that by September 13, people will have a “secure weblink” to confidentially access their proof of vaccination. They can then save a copy of their vaccination on their phone, which can be showed when entering businesses or events.

Individuals who cannot access their proof of vaccination online will be given a “secure alternative option.”