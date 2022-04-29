NewsDevelopmentUrbanized

Iconic hall of UBC Museum of Anthropology now demolished for redevelopment

Kenneth Chan
Apr 29 2022, 12:48 am
Before (top) and after (bottom) in the seismic redevelopment of the UBC Museum of Anthropology. (UBC)

The landmark of the Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia (UBC) as we know it is now gone — temporarily.

The iconic Great Hall of the museum, facing west towards the cliff, was completely demolished earlier this month, marking a significant milestone in the extensive seismic upgrade of the attraction.

From the concrete rubble, a new replacement Great Hall, following the exact same architectural design appearance by renowned late Vancouver architect Arthur Erickson, will be constructed.

The key difference with the future new replica wing: it will include engineering considerations and features that create a far more seismic resilient design to house some of BC’s most valuable cultural artefacts, and to keep visitors and staff safe.

ubc museum of anthropology great hall

Exterior of the Great Hall at the UBC Museum of Anthropology, before demolition. (UBC)

ubc museum of anthropology demolition april 15 2022

Demolished condition of the original Great Hall of the UBC Museum of Anthropology for its seismic redevelopment, as of April 15, 2022. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

ubc museum of anthropology demolition april 15 2022

Demolished condition of the original Great Hall of the UBC Museum of Anthropology for its seismic redevelopment, as of April 15, 2022. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

The new structure will sit on a concrete slab suspended by base isolators that absorb some of the seismic energy, separating the building from the ground and from the main museum structure. A moat around the structure will allow for a movement of up to 35 cm in the event of an earthquake.

In addition to the structural changes, tempered laminated glass will be used for the glass system facing the westward landscaping, and vaulted double-glazed seal units will be used for the skylights forming the roof of the Great Hall. Roll-down blinds will also be installed into the west glass facades, as the existing structure has a heat gain and glare issues from the low westerly afternoon sun.

Other project components include upgraded interior lighting, carpeting, and fire protection systems.

Nick Milkovich Architects worked with the Arthur Erickson Foundation to create the new Great Hall’s seismic resilient design.

ubc museum of anthropology great hall

New seismic resilient design of the Great Hall at the UBC Museum of Anthropology. (Nick Milkovich Architects/UBC)

ubc museum of anthropology great hall

New seismic resilient design of the Great Hall at the UBC Museum of Anthropology. (Nick Milkovich Architects/UBC)

ubc museum of anthropology great hall

Exterior of the Great Hall at the UBC Museum of Anthropology, before demolition. (UBC)

ubc museum of anthropology great hall

Interior of the Great Hall at the UBC Museum of Anthropology, before demolition. (UBC)

Artefacts, such as large totem poles, in the Great Hall were temporarily relocated in late 2020 to prepare the structure for demolition.

Construction work beginning with demolition started in 2021, and the entire project is anticipated to reach completion in Summer 2023.

A construction hoarding wall separating the Great Wall from the rest of the museum has allowed the attraction to remain open during the disruptions.

The Great Hall rebuild project carries a total cost of $30.5 million. The museum’s last major capital project was its 2009-completed renovation and expansion at a cost of $55.5 million.

ubc museum of anthropology demolition april 2022

UBC Museum of Anthropology demolition progress on old Great Hall, as of early April 2022. (UBC)

ubc museum of anthropology demolition april 2022

UBC Museum of Anthropology demolition progress on old Great Hall, as of early April 2022. (UBC)

ubc museum of anthropology demolition april 2022

UBC Museum of Anthropology demolition progress on old Great Hall, as of early April 2022. (UBC)

ubc museum of anthropology demolition april 2022

UBC Museum of Anthropology demolition progress on old Great Hall, as of early April 2022. (UBC)

ubc museum of anthropology demolition april 2022

UBC Museum of Anthropology demolition progress on old Great Hall, as of early April 2022. (UBC)

