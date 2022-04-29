Iconic hall of UBC Museum of Anthropology now demolished for redevelopment

Before (top) and after (bottom) in the seismic redevelopment of the UBC Museum of Anthropology. (UBC)

The landmark of the Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia (UBC) as we know it is now gone — temporarily.

The iconic Great Hall of the museum, facing west towards the cliff, was completely demolished earlier this month, marking a significant milestone in the extensive seismic upgrade of the attraction.

From the concrete rubble, a new replacement Great Hall, following the exact same architectural design appearance by renowned late Vancouver architect Arthur Erickson, will be constructed.

The key difference with the future new replica wing: it will include engineering considerations and features that create a far more seismic resilient design to house some of BC’s most valuable cultural artefacts, and to keep visitors and staff safe.

The new structure will sit on a concrete slab suspended by base isolators that absorb some of the seismic energy, separating the building from the ground and from the main museum structure. A moat around the structure will allow for a movement of up to 35 cm in the event of an earthquake.

In addition to the structural changes, tempered laminated glass will be used for the glass system facing the westward landscaping, and vaulted double-glazed seal units will be used for the skylights forming the roof of the Great Hall. Roll-down blinds will also be installed into the west glass facades, as the existing structure has a heat gain and glare issues from the low westerly afternoon sun.

Other project components include upgraded interior lighting, carpeting, and fire protection systems.

Nick Milkovich Architects worked with the Arthur Erickson Foundation to create the new Great Hall’s seismic resilient design.

Artefacts, such as large totem poles, in the Great Hall were temporarily relocated in late 2020 to prepare the structure for demolition.

Construction work beginning with demolition started in 2021, and the entire project is anticipated to reach completion in Summer 2023.

A construction hoarding wall separating the Great Wall from the rest of the museum has allowed the attraction to remain open during the disruptions.

The Great Hall rebuild project carries a total cost of $30.5 million. The museum’s last major capital project was its 2009-completed renovation and expansion at a cost of $55.5 million.