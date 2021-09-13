These are the top five cities in Canada according to Travel + Leisure

Canada may be known worldwide for our breathtaking scenery and natural wonders, but our cities can be just as spectacular.

A new list from Travel + Leisure ranks the five best cities in Canada, and highlights the most charming metropolises from coast to coast.

The aptly named “Top Five Cities in Canada” list is part of the magazine’s annual World’s Best Awards.

The rankings are based on the opinion of Travel + Leisure readers, who voted on a city’s sights, landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. Each spot received a score out of 100.

From cities that allow you to sail and ski in the same day to locales beloved for their European feel, here are the top five cities in Canada.

1. Quebec City – 86.71/100

2. Vancouver – 83.62/100

3. Halifax – 83.26/100

4. Montreal – 82.85/100

5. Banff – 82.59/100