Canada's highest suspension bridge attraction is a must-visit (PHOTOS)

The Golden Skybridge in British Columbia boasts a wide array of experiences, whether you’re seeking thrills or simply want to enjoy a nature walk.

Canada’s highest suspension bridge attraction opened this spring and, while the bridges themselves are impressive, the site offers much more to see and do.

Pursuit’s Golden Skybridge features not one, but two suspension bridges.

One boasts a height of 130 metres (426 ft) and a length of 140 metres (459 ft), while the second is 80 metres high (262 ft) with a length of 130 metres (426 ft). This makes them the two highest suspension bridges in the country and adds a major attraction to the town, which has previously been seen most often as a stop to get gas during a road trip.

Golden is located roughly halfway between Banff, Alberta, and Revelstoke, British Columbia, making it a place that residents from both provinces frequent. And while a suspension bridge (or two) would be enough of a draw on its own, the attraction is much more than that.

The venue also features a ropes course up in the trees, a children’s playground complete with its own miniature versions of a suspension bridge and zipline, and a courtyard for relaxing and taking in the stunning surroundings.

Additionally, a zipline experience is expected to open in late August, taking riders on an exhilarating ride, spanning 460 metres (1,500 ft) across the canyon and in between the two bridges. A tandem bungee swing is also in the works, bringing even more thrills to the Golden Skybridge.

The experience’s home base, located just a couple minutes’ drive off of the Trans Canada Highway, centres around an outdoor courtyard and cafe, creating a perfect pre- and post-stop rest location for travellers. Picnic tables are scattered throughout the courtyard with a food truck on hand. A raised platform creates a stage, where live music events have taken place throughout the summer.

Currently, Golden Skybridge gets temporary liquor licenses for some events to allow of-age guests to enjoy a beverage or two while taking in the live shows, and the park is working on getting a permanent license so adults can relax with a brew after an adrenaline-filled adventure.

And the suspension bridges themselves are nothing to shake your head at either. These bridges — spanning a river in a deep canyon with a 61-metre-tall (200 ft) waterfall — provide 360-degree views of the Columbia and Rocky mountain ranges and overlook the nearby mountain town.

Guests take a stunning, three-kilometre-long nature walk through the park and across both suspension bridges, stopping at viewing platforms along the way.

The bridges and viewpoints offer incredible vistas, while an Instagrammable sign and swing on an infinity deck bring another picture-perfect spot to the site.

Pursuit is also known for owning and operating FlyOver Canada at Canada Place in downtown Vancouver and FlyOver Iceland in Reykjavik. New FlyOver ride attractions will open in Las Vegas later this year and in Toronto in late 2023.

Other outdoor attractions in this mountain range area within the Pursuit portfolio include the Banff Gondola, Columbia Icefield Skywalk, the Lake Minnewanka and Maligne Lake cruises, and a number of hotels and lodges.

The Golden addition to Pursuit’s portfolio is open between June and October in 2021, and tickets go for $34 per adult or $17 for children.

So on your next road trip between Alberta and British Columbia, be sure to check out the Golden Skybridge for incredible views, adrenaline-pumping adventure, a relaxing walk through the trees, and a true sense of community.

With files from Kenneth Chan