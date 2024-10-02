"Remarkable journey": Metro Vancouver's last drive-in theatre shares final goodbye

Turn off the lights and the popcorn machine. Twilight Drive-In is officially closed.

Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in theatre held its final screenings on Monday, September 30, with fans filling up the giant lot just off of Fraser Highway and 260th Street.

To commemorate the occasion, Twilight Drive-In posted a poignant thank you to its long-time supporters on Facebook, with an added reference to a Jim Carrey comedy classic.

“The Twilight Drive-In is now permanently closed. It has been a remarkable journey since we first welcomed you on September 1, 2005. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support, love and patronage over these past 19 years.

“Your smiles, gasps, laughter, applause and honks will echo in our hearts. Though this chapter is closing, we hope everyone created some great family memories that will stay with you forever.

“Thank you once again for letting us be part of your journey, and… good afternoon, good evening, and good night!”

Twilight announced in February that its 19th season would be its last because the property owner wanted a massive increase in rent that the Twilight Drive-In could not afford.

“That, coupled with the exponential increase in property taxes over the last five years, has made operating the drive-in no longer viable. As such, 2024 will definitely be the last year for the drive-in,” the theatre added in an online post.

Hundreds of heartbroken fans and supporters of Twilight Drive-In shared their memories of the Metro Vancouver attraction on the Facebook post.

“Thank you Twilight Drive-In for all the great times, and experiences,” commented Darren J. Brown. “You’ll be forever remembered, but never forgotten.”

“This was my favourite way to see a movie,” added Amanda Petrie. “Me and my husband would go when we were dating, then brought our kids, brought the grandparents, and brought our dogs. It was the best! So sad it’s closed now.”

“Thank you for letting us get married there nine years ago next month,” shared Kristina Marie Fisher. “You and your family are some of the most generous and kind people we have ever met. One of our first dates was at the drive-in.

“We will miss the drive-in for the rest of our lives.”