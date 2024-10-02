Celebrate the best in Indigenous business at Vancouver gala next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The finest Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs across the province will be feted at a special event in Vancouver next week, and everyone is welcome to attend.

The 2024 Indigenous Business Gala Dinner & Award Presentation will be held on Monday, October 7, at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

Guests of the BC Achievement Foundation event will enjoy a mouthwatering dinner, networking opportunities, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

“This year’s Indigenous Business Award (IBA) recipients demonstrate remarkable entrepreneurship and show an unyielding commitment to driving economic growth and fostering community well-being,” said Walter Pela, chair of the BC Achievement Foundation, in a release.

“Their accomplishments serve as a powerful reminder of the significant impact Indigenous businesses have in shaping a prosperous and inclusive future for all British Columbians. BC Achievement is pleased to serve as a platform to showcase these business leaders.”

BC Achievement was established in 2003 as an independent foundation that spotlights the province’s artists, entrepreneurs, youth, community leaders, and volunteers.

Recipients of the 16th annual IBA program include:

Mo Dawson Creative, Victoria – Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Rad Relish Co., West Kelowna – Business of the Year – one-to-two person enterprise

AshFireWear, Cranbrook – Business of the Year – three-to-10 person enterprise

KICA Contracting Ltd., Dease Lake – Business of the Year – 11+ person enterprise

Ahous Adventures, Tofino – Community-owned Business of the Year – one entity

Nch’ḵay̓ Development Corporation, West Vancouver – Community-owned Business of the Year – two or more entities

Seven Generations Environmental Services, Mission – Business Partnership of the Year

Robert J. Dennis Sr. (Emchayiik) – Award of Distinction for Lifetime Achievement

Award recipients will receive a cash prize, a certificate, a medallion, and a short film spotlighting their entrepreneurial accomplishments. They will also be celebrated through an online campaign, #shinethelightbc.

For more information and to purchase Indigenous Business Gala Dinner & Award Presentation 2024 tickets

When: October 7, 2024

Time: 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online