Lucky’s Exotic Bodega is officially opening a second location in Vancouver.

The destination for rare snacks and drinks and trendy streetwear will be opening at 1361 East 41st Avenue, right next to much-loved foodie favourite Duffin’s Donuts.

The new souped-up corner store is currently gearing up to open in early July, the team tells Dished Vancouver.

In addition to Lucky’s signature offerings like hard-to-find candy and snacks (we’re told limited-edition Kit Kat fruit cereal is coming our way), the new Lucky’s outpost will also be opening a barbershop next door, Faded Men’s CLUB.

While you wait for this new spot to launch, you can visit the OG shop at 2641 East Hastings.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for the new location.

Luckys Exotic Bodega 41st Avenue

Address: 1361 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram