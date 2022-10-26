FoodCoffee & TeaFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Turquoise Goat: Vancouver's newest board game cafe opening next week

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Oct 26 2022, 10:41 pm
Turquoise Goat: Vancouver's newest board game cafe opening next week
@turquoisegoat/Instagram

For those who dearly miss Vancouver’s Storm Crow Tavern (RIP), there’s some exciting news about a new spot for games in the city: Turquoise Goat.

This new spot has taken over the old Catch 122 address at 122 West Hastings Street, with plans to open to the public on November 5.

According to the business’ social accounts, Turquoise Goat will be a “cafe-style social destination where you can gather to sip, snack, and play hundreds of the latest and greatest board and card games from around the world.

The board game café is queer-owned and operated, and will have an ’80s and ’90s theme that is heavily inspired by Saturday morning cartoons.

We can’t wait to check out this new spot when it grand opens on Saturday, November 5.

Turquoise Goat

Address: 122 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.