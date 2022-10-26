For those who dearly miss Vancouver’s Storm Crow Tavern (RIP), there’s some exciting news about a new spot for games in the city: Turquoise Goat.

This new spot has taken over the old Catch 122 address at 122 West Hastings Street, with plans to open to the public on November 5.

According to the business’ social accounts, Turquoise Goat will be a “cafe-style social destination where you can gather to sip, snack, and play hundreds of the latest and greatest board and card games from around the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Turquoise Goat Board Game Cafe (@turquoisegoat)

The board game café is queer-owned and operated, and will have an ’80s and ’90s theme that is heavily inspired by Saturday morning cartoons.

We can’t wait to check out this new spot when it grand opens on Saturday, November 5.

Address: 122 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram