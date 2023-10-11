If there are two things we know for sure it’s that Vancouverites love good restaurants and good deals.

What if we told you an epic experience incorporating both of those things is dropping soon?

Turo, a peer-to-peer carsharing company that’s been described as the Airbnb of car rentals, has launched a drool-worthy partnership with the Michelin Guide in Vancouver, namely Kissa Tanto and St. Lawrence.

Described as an “exclusive culinary road trip package,” the all-new Drive to Table experience allows Turo guests to book one of the participating vehicles, which have been handpicked by Vancouver restaurants’ respective chefs Chef Joël Watanabe and Chef J-C Poirier.

Starting October 13 at 10 am, folks can book a car on Saturdays between October 28 and December 16.

In addition to a sweet ride for the one-day trip, those who book will get a Saturday dinner reservation for two at one of the aforementioned restaurants. The dining experience will include a personal visit from the chef.

After a three-course dinner, guests will head back to the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in downtown Vancouver for a one-night stay.

We suspect this will be a hot ticket item as the price is right — $250 all-in, car, hotel, and dinner. These packages are available in limited amounts, it’s first come, first served.

Kind of a wild deal if you ask us, so we’d set an alarm.

You can secure a Drive to Table experience by booking select vehicles online or through the Turo app later this week.