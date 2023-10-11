FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Turo drops Michelin-starred culinary road trip package in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Oct 11 2023, 8:39 pm
Turo drops Michelin-starred culinary road trip package in Vancouver

If there are two things we know for sure it’s that Vancouverites love good restaurants and good deals.

What if we told you an epic experience incorporating both of those things is dropping soon?

Turo, a peer-to-peer carsharing company that’s been described as the Airbnb of car rentals, has launched a drool-worthy partnership with the Michelin Guide in Vancouver, namely Kissa Tanto and St. Lawrence.

Described as an “exclusive culinary road trip package,” the all-new Drive to Table experience allows Turo guests to book one of the participating vehicles, which have been handpicked by Vancouver restaurants’ respective chefs Chef Joël Watanabe and Chef J-C Poirier.

Starting October 13 at 10 am, folks can book a car on Saturdays between October 28 and December 16.

In addition to a sweet ride for the one-day trip, those who book will get a Saturday dinner reservation for two at one of the aforementioned restaurants. The dining experience will include a personal visit from the chef.

After a three-course dinner, guests will head back to the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in downtown Vancouver for a one-night stay.

We suspect this will be a hot ticket item as the price is right — $250 all-in, car, hotel, and dinner. These packages are available in limited amounts, it’s first come, first served.

Kind of a wild deal if you ask us, so we’d set an alarm.

You can secure a Drive to Table experience by booking select vehicles online or through the Turo app later this week.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop