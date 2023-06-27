Hey, Vancouverites, we know you’re likely struggling with the cost of living.

While we can’t fix all your problems, we can at least guide you to some places where you can drink away your sorrows without adding to your financial woes… too much!

Yaletown has its fair share of high-end dining and drinking places. Luckily, a number of them do some great happy hour deals for us to enjoy the delicacies without crying at the state of our bank account the next day.

We’ve rounded up the best happy hour deals for you to try in Yaletown that you have to check out next time you’re off work early.

Homer St Cafe and Bar is constantly praised for its delicious food, welcoming service, and great atmosphere. What takes the cake with this place is that it gives you three whole hours to enjoy its happy hour fully.

From 2:30 to 5:30 pm, you can grab beers for around $5 to $6, or enjoy its cocktails with a couple of dollars knocked off. Pair these drinks with the Freshly Shucked Oysters for $2.50 each, and you’re guaranteed to have an incredible afternoon here.

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4299

Facebook | Instagram

This sophisticated spot is one of the finest establishments in Yaletown, with a gorgeous courtyard and elegant decor. Fortunately for us, Brix & Mortar does an incredible happy hour so you can enjoy its high-end experience for a fraction of the usual price.

Between 4 pm to 6 pm every Tuesday to Sunday, Brix & Mortar’s happy hour runs in its Hamilton Room. You can have a bottle of one of its fine wines for 30% off if it’s under $150, or simply have a glass for $7. Fine dining has never tasted so good, or cheap.

Address: 1137 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-915-9463

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Keeping with the maritime theme of this well-loved restaurant, Rodney’s Oyster House’s low tide (happy hour) has some great deals. From 3 to 6 pm every day, you can indulge in some of the many seafood platters to share.

Some of the options you can try include fresh artisan bread for just $2.50, or even jalapeño popcorn shrimp for $16.95. But if you want to true experience, you have to try the $2.95 oysters. They’re freshly shucked, clean, and delicious overall.

Address: 1228 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-609-0080

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

This upbeat joint has many happy hour deals for you to enjoy. Every day of the week from 2 to 5 pm you can enjoy a selection of ales for $5 whilst nibbling on one of the delicious pizzas for $15.

What’s even better about this happy hour is that it isn’t just in the afternoon. No, Yaletown Brewing has an additional happy hour from 8:30 pm to close from Sundays to Thursdays for when you can’t get off work early.

Address: 1111 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-2739

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

The Banter Room is the perfect spot for happy hour deals where you can try a bit of everything. After all, its mantra is all about communal food with the heart of the restaurant being drinks or conversation.

Its daily happy hour from 2 to 5 pm does a great selection of bites to share, including cajun waffles fries and wagyu beef sliders for $5. You can pass around these tasty treats between friends while sipping on a $6 Muddlers Moscow Mule or an Arizona Hard Tea.

Address: 1039 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-1039

Facebook | Instagram

The bustling atmosphere at the Flying Pig is completely understandable once you’ve seen its happy hour menu. The happy hour runs from 3 pm to 6 pm and 10 pm to close every Tuesday to Sunday, and even goes all day on Monday.

Enjoy the fun music here while munching on the jumbo mac and cheese for $10.50 and sipping on a delightful $6.50 glass of pinot, or merlot if you prefer a more velvety drink.

Address: 1168 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-1344

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Basking in the sun on a bright patio while sipping on an $8 margarita is a must for this happy hour spot. The lively restaurant has a great ambience for those long conversations with friends and the happy hour food makes it all the more enjoyable.

You can pick your choice of sweet potato, carne asada (beef), or carnitas (pork) tacos at two for $8. Then you add some of the best nachos around the city for just $10. The deals here are an absolute steal.

Address: 1009 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-4224

Facebook | Instagram

Have you tried any of these happy hours yet? Let us know in the comments below.