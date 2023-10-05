Ask anyone in the know about great Asian food in Greater Vancouver and they’ll offer what might seem at first like an unusual suggestion: if you’re looking for cheap and delicious food, try visiting a food court.

Among the better-known choices in the area are spots like Crystal Mall and Aberdeen Centre — but International Village, steps away from Gastown and other downtown hotspots, might be the city’s most underrated.

Despite not attracting the same crowds as Japanese curry in Richmond or soup dumplings in Burnaby, this Chinatown mainstay offers a variety of great, authentic Asian options for impressive prices.

On our afternoon visit, we came on a mission to try the food court’s most beloved stall: Bali Thai, an Indonesian spot featuring classics like nasi goreng and laksa.

We also spotted the sometimes-hard-to-find khao soi soup on the menu at Little Bangkok Thai Kitchen next door and knew we had to give it a try.

Had we come with a bigger crowd, we would’ve been sure to give some love to other great options in the court like Torimaru Ramen and TINA Vietnamese.

We ended up going with Bali Thai’s laksa soup, which came with both egg and rice noodles as well as staples like tender chicken, fried tofu puffs, and fresh tomato, as well as cilantro and sliced onion.

The soup was $15.99 and served in a generous portion with a spoon and chopsticks.

As for the khao soi, it was similarly affordable at $14.99 and was served with chicken on the bone, fried crispy noodles, and a slightly spicy coconut broth.

On a rainy weekday afternoon, our two soups were the perfect remedy for fall Vancouver weather.

The warm and savoury laksa broth and juicy chicken paired beautifully with the fresh ingredients and featured just the right amount of spice.

The khao soi, on the other hand, was creamy and rich and served with a slice of lime for a hint of acidity.

Both of us were impressed with the quality of our meals and the speedy service, as well as the cleanliness of the court.

International Village is centrally located, and it’s also worth a visit for its shops, including a board game store, Cineplex theatre, and well-stocked T&T across the street.

You may not expect to find great Asian food options in such an unassuming food court, but this mall is full of surprises.

International Village Mall

Address: 88 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-646-1081