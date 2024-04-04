Whitecaps FC hosting a huge Vaisakhi extravaganza this weekend at BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are hosting their Vaisakhi Celebration Match this weekend, and fans can look forward to an exciting evening of sport, culture and live music at BC Place.

Canadian rivals Toronto FC are visiting on Saturday, April 6, as the ‘Caps attempt to continue their hot start to the season.

The third annual celebration features a special Supporters March to the Match, a specially designed Vaisakhi logo and scarf by local artist Jessie Sohpaul, and a performance by popular artist Jazzy B.

There will be two chances to see the superstar perform on Saturday. The first will take place pregame, when Jazzy B and guest DJ Heer will get fans excited at Terry Fox Plaza, right outside BC Place.

If you miss that performance, Jazzy B will be back at halftime inside the stadium, along with help from the Shan E Punjab Arts Club. Fans with tickets to the game will get to see the artist at work and can even get Henna done at the on-site station.

The celebrations begin with the popular Supporters March to the Match. Hundreds of game-ready fans will meet at the corner of Granville and Robson at 3:30 pm to parade down to BC Place. And this weekend they will be joined by the Sikh Motorcycle Club.

Once you have arrived at the stadium, visit one of the merchandise stands to pick up a limited-edition Vaisakhi scarves. And $2 from every sale at Bombay Kitchen at BC Place will be donated to Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen (GNFK).

The volunteer-led, not-for-profit organization provides freshly prepared langar (food) to over 1,000 residents of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside every week.

Before the game begins, Whitecaps FC will host pre-match clinics with youth from Surrey FC, Akal United, and the Surrey School Board.

Vaisakhi Celebration Match will also feature a national anthem performance by award-winning Bollywood singer Jugpreet Bajwa.

When: April 6, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online