10 Truth and Reconciliation Day events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Canada is commemorating its third Truth and Reconciliation Day on Saturday, September 30, and there are many thought-provoking events happening in Metro Vancouver to observe the federal statutory holiday.

From insightful workshops to community gatherings and more, here are 10 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events to check out this year. Don’t forget to wear your orange T-shirts!

What: Semiahmoo First Nation welcomes the community to its Walk for Truth & Reconciliation at Semihamoo Park. The annual event features family-friendly activities that explore the theme “What does Reconciliation mean to you?”

Highlights include youth dancers and speakers, Indigenous women’s harmonizer and drum group M’Girl, complimentary chili and bannock, face painting, and an Indigenous artisan market. Orange shirts will also be sold before the walk.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Semihamoo Park. The walk begins in the parking lot adjacent to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza at 15393 Marine Drive.

Cost: Free

What: Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society is honouring the lost children and survivors from the Indian Residential Schooling system with a National Day For Truth And Reconciliation event at John Hendry Park. Orange T-shirts will be sold on-site and there are also food vendors planned.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – Outdoors Gravel Field — 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Hastings Community Association hosts an Orange Shirt Day event at Templeton Welcome Garden. The event will include Indigenous speakers, drumming, Earth art, tea music, garden tours, and ice cream. All are invited to gather, remember and play.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Templeton Welcome Garden — 700 Templeton Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Teaching Pow Wow at Westminster Pier Park. The event includes a host drum by StarChild, dancing by Wild Moccasin Dancers, a marketplace with Indigenous vendors, and food trucks and eats concession.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Westminster Pier Park — 1 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Root Dwellers Music Showcase acknowledges the importance of National Day For Truth and Reconciliation at its next event at the Anza Club. The headliners include Lil Smudge, a 2-spirit Indigenous femmecee from both the Vuntut G’witchin nation and the Kawacatoose nation of Treaty 4, and Yellowbunny, a former addict turned rapper born and raised in Kamloops.

The event will be hosted by Francis Baptiste, features Elder Randy Tait, and vendors West Coast Bannock and Urban Native Youth Association (UNYA) will also be in attendance.

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 7 to 11:30 pm

Where: The Anza Club — 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Museum of Vancouver’s spokesperson and former residential school student Phyllis (Jack) Webstad leads an activity and open conversation about residential schools. Participants will make their own orange shirts using stencils and paint to bring home.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street Vancouver

Cost: $50-$85, register online

What: Skookum Surrey welcomes everyone to an afternoon of drumming, sharing, tea and bannock at Holland Park to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The Museum and Archives of North Vancouver invites guests of all ages to attend on Truth and Reconciliation Day to learn through hands-on activities, reflect, and take part in meaningful dialogue.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: MONOVA — 115 West Esplanade, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, donations to support programs and exhibits are welcome

What: There are many Indigenous artworks to be found all over Vancouver, and each one has an important story to tell.

Some of the most thought-provoking pieces that can be seen throughout the traditional unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations are the dozens of Indigenous murals. Many of which were created for the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF).

Where: Various mural locations across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: First Nations artist and facilitator Christine Mackenzie hosts an inclusive workshop at Place des Arts on National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Attendees will discover the importance of the cedar bough through a hands-on drawing and painting activity for all ages.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online