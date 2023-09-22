10 Truth and Reconciliation Day events to check out in Metro Vancouver

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Canada is commemorating its third Truth and Reconciliation Day on Saturday, September 30, and there are many thought-provoking events happening in Metro Vancouver to observe the federal statutory holiday.
From insightful workshops to community gatherings and more, here are 10 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events to check out this year. Don’t forget to wear your orange T-shirts!
Semiahmoo First Nation’s 3rd Annual Walk for Truth & Reconciliation
What: Semiahmoo First Nation welcomes the community to its Walk for Truth & Reconciliation at Semihamoo Park. The annual event features family-friendly activities that explore the theme “What does Reconciliation mean to you?”
Highlights include youth dancers and speakers, Indigenous women’s harmonizer and drum group M’Girl, complimentary chili and bannock, face painting, and an Indigenous artisan market. Orange shirts will also be sold before the walk.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Semihamoo Park. The walk begins in the parking lot adjacent to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza at 15393 Marine Drive.
Cost: Free
- You might also like:
- 11 places to learn about Indigenous culture in Metro Vancouver
- Annual film festival returns to Surrey to celebrate South Asian stories
- Over 20 FREE and cheap events to check out in Metro Vancouver this fall
National Day For Truth And Reconciliation with Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society
What: Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society is honouring the lost children and survivors from the Indian Residential Schooling system with a National Day For Truth And Reconciliation event at John Hendry Park. Orange T-shirts will be sold on-site and there are also food vendors planned.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 1 to 4 pm
Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – Outdoors Gravel Field — 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Orange Shirt Day at Templeton Welcome Garden
What: Hastings Community Association hosts an Orange Shirt Day event at Templeton Welcome Garden. The event will include Indigenous speakers, drumming, Earth art, tea music, garden tours, and ice cream. All are invited to gather, remember and play.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: Templeton Welcome Garden — 700 Templeton Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Teaching Pow Wow: Voices of our Children
What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Teaching Pow Wow at Westminster Pier Park. The event includes a host drum by StarChild, dancing by Wild Moccasin Dancers, a marketplace with Indigenous vendors, and food trucks and eats concession.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: Noon to 4 pm
Where: Westminster Pier Park — 1 6th Street, New Westminster
Cost: Free
Root Dwellers Presents: Yellow Bunny, Lil Smudge
What: Root Dwellers Music Showcase acknowledges the importance of National Day For Truth and Reconciliation at its next event at the Anza Club. The headliners include Lil Smudge, a 2-spirit Indigenous femmecee from both the Vuntut G’witchin nation and the Kawacatoose nation of Treaty 4, and Yellowbunny, a former addict turned rapper born and raised in Kamloops.
The event will be hosted by Francis Baptiste, features Elder Randy Tait, and vendors West Coast Bannock and Urban Native Youth Association (UNYA) will also be in attendance.
When: September 29, 2023
Time: 7 to 11:30 pm
Where: The Anza Club — 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online
Truth and Reconciliation Day at Museum of Vancouver: Workshop with Shaina Stephens
What: Museum of Vancouver’s spokesperson and former residential school student Phyllis (Jack) Webstad leads an activity and open conversation about residential schools. Participants will make their own orange shirts using stencils and paint to bring home.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street Vancouver
Cost: $50-$85, register online
Skookum Surrey National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
What: Skookum Surrey welcomes everyone to an afternoon of drumming, sharing, tea and bannock at Holland Park to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
When: September 29, 2023
Time: 3 to 5 pm
Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Cost: Free
National Day of Truth & Reconciliation at MONOVA
What: The Museum and Archives of North Vancouver invites guests of all ages to attend on Truth and Reconciliation Day to learn through hands-on activities, reflect, and take part in meaningful dialogue.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: MONOVA — 115 West Esplanade, North Vancouver
Admission: Free, donations to support programs and exhibits are welcome
Discover incredible murals by Indigenous artists around Vancouver
What: There are many Indigenous artworks to be found all over Vancouver, and each one has an important story to tell.
Some of the most thought-provoking pieces that can be seen throughout the traditional unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations are the dozens of Indigenous murals. Many of which were created for the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF).
Where: Various mural locations across Vancouver. See the list online.
All My Relations: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
What: First Nations artist and facilitator Christine Mackenzie hosts an inclusive workshop at Place des Arts on National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Attendees will discover the importance of the cedar bough through a hands-on drawing and painting activity for all ages.
When: September 30, 2023
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam
Cost: Free, register online