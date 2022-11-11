Trudeau missing national Remembrance Day ceremony for summit in Cambodia (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending Remembrance Day in Cambodia this year.

The politician is missing Friday’s national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit meeting in Phnom Penh.

Trudeau was immediately met with backlash after announcing the trip on Twitter.

“In a few hours, I’ll be wheels up for Cambodia,” he tweeted. “I’m heading there with @MelanieJoly and @Mary_Ng for the @ASEAN Summit – where we’ll meet with other leaders to create good jobs and economic growth, strengthen partnerships, and promote regional stability. Stay tuned for updates.”

Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the prime minister.

“Really couldn’t wait until after the Remembrance Day ceremony,” tweeted one person.

Many accused him of not caring about veterans.

“Justin Trudeau left the country and will not be here to observe Remembrance Day,” said one Twitter user. “Some things just don’t matter to him.”

As we honour Remembrance Day, our veterans are at a new low in support. @JustinTrudeau is off in Cambodia & the calls for @L_MacAulay to resign are louder every day. He refuses to meet with veterans groups & treats them like garbage. Do what your govt won’t. Support our Veterans. pic.twitter.com/21xPDgAbrb — Scott Fischer (@JSFischerOnt) November 10, 2022

Others had his back.

To those calling out Trudeau for not being in Canada for Remembrance Day tomorrow, y’all better post pics of yourselves at a ceremony tomorrow. Otherwise, #gfy — vH7D_ (@vH7D_) November 10, 2022

Officials told The Canadian Press that Trudeau paid respects to fallen Canadian soldiers earlier this week, meeting with serving military personnel and veterans in New Brunswick.

The prime minister also shared a Remembrance Day video address on Twitter Friday morning.

“To the women and men who have served our country, to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to those who wear the uniform today: Thank you. We are forever grateful,” he tweeted.

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Legion, which organizes the national ceremony, told The Canadian Press that the prime minister is always invited.

“We are disappointed that he will not be present this year,” Nujma Bond told The Press.

“We do understand that, on occasion, national matters may arise that prevent him from attending.”

This isn’t the first time Trudeau has missed a national Remembrance Day ceremony.

In 2018, he missed the ceremony in Ottawa because he attended an international gathering in France marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Global News Chief Political Correspondent David Akin also pointed out that Trudeau isn’t the only prime minister to miss the ceremony.

Whereabouts of PMs on Remembrance Day PM Harper

2006-09 – OTTAWA

2010 – SEOUL, KOREA

2011 – OTTAWA

2012 – HONG KONG

2013-15 – OTTAWA PM J Trudeau

2016-17 – OTTAWA

2018 – PARIS

2019-21 – OTTAWA

2022 – Phnom Penh, Cambodia — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) November 10, 2022

The ASEAN meeting begins on Saturday, and it’s the first of four international summits Trudeau will attend over 10 days.

He will also be at the G20 in Indonesia, the APEC summit in Thailand, and a Francophonie meeting in Tunisia.