Remembrance Day ceremonies in Metro Vancouver are happening on Friday, November 11, and it’s an important time to pay their respects to Canadian soldiers — past and present.

Events look to be back to how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, with many in-person ceremonies to attend for residents to honour those who lost their lives.

Here is where you can attend to pay your respects at Remembrance Day events around Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver

What: On Tuesday, November 8, Indigenous Veterans along with supporting officials, unions, schools, and community groups are gathering to commemorate the 18th annual National Aboriginal Veterans Day community tributes.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9 am at 312 Main Street and are followed by a Community Honour March from Main and Hastings to Victory Square Park Cenotaph at 10 am. The wreath-laying ceremony takes place from 10:45 am to 12 noon and will be live-streamed on Facebook.

When: November 8, 2022

Time: 8:30 am to 12 pm

Where: Carnegie Community Centre — 401 Main Street, Vancouver

What: The Remembrance Day Ceremony at UBC will be held on Friday, November 11, and will include short readings, remarks from special guests, and musical performances by UBC’s School of Music. The event will include participation and recognition of UBC’s Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Doors open at 10 am; ceremony begins at 10:45 am

Where: The UBC War Memorial Gym — 6081 University Boulevard, Vancouver

What: Victory Square’s Remembrance Day Service is the oldest continuing annual ceremony in Vancouver, beginning in 1924. This ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the change of the guard, wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, and more to honour our veterans.

When: November 11, 2022

10 am to 12 noon

Where: Victory Square — 200 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: Seaforth Highlanders of Canada Regimental Association invites members of the Billy Bishop/Kerrisdale Royal Canadian Legion Branch 176 to attend a Remembrance Day service on the Seaforth Armoury parade square. The service will be led by Rev. Carla Wilks and will also include the piping of The Lament.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Seaforth Armoury Parade Square – 1650 Burrard Street, Vancouver

What: Little Chamber Music and Mountain View Cemetery host Remembered Aloud, a Remembrance Day event in the Abray South Field of Honour.

At 11 am, a bell will toll 11 times. Two minutes of silence will follow. Then, 11 brass players and singers from musica intima, Vancouver Bach Choir, and Vancouver Youth Choir will perform a Phrase of Remembrance together.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Mountain View Cemetery – 5455 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Burnaby

What: The city’s north Burnaby ceremony is hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #148, and takes place at the Confederation Park Cenotaph. A parade to the site will leave from McGill Library at 10:30 am.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Parade begins at 10:30 am

Where: North Burnaby Cenotaph, Confederation Park — Willingdon Avenue and Penzance Drive, Burnaby

What: The city’s south Burnaby ceremony is hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #83, and takes place at the Bonsor Park Cenotaph. A parade to the site will leave from Firehall #3 at 10:30 am.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Parade begins at 10:30 am

Where: South Burnaby Cenotaph, Bonsor Park Imperial Street and Nelson Avenue, Burnaby

Coquitlam

What: Coquitlam’s Remembrance Day ceremony and parade is hosted by the Coquitlam Royal Canadian Legion Branch 263 and is open to the public to pay respects.

The parade will start from the Como Lake Middle School at approximately 10:15 am and wind its way along Winslow Street to the Cenotaph on Veterans Way at Blue Mountain Park for a ceremony starting roughly at 10:30 am.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:15 am (parade start), 10:30 am (ceremony start)

Where: Como Lake Middle School — 1121 King Albert Avenue, Coquitlam (parade start), Blue Mountain Park- 975 King Albert Ave, Coquitlam (ceremony)

Delta and Ladner

Kennedy House Senior’s Society and the City of Delta partner to host a Remembrance Day ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:40 am

Where: North Delta Social Heart Plaza — 11415 84th Avenue, Delta

Ladner Legion and the City of Delta are hosting the annual community Remembrance Day ceremony at the Ladner Memorial Park Cenotaph.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:40 am

Where: Memorial Park — 47th Avenue and Garry Street, Ladner

Langley

What: Langley City invites the community to come together at the Douglas Park Cenotaph to remember all who served and sacrificed. The in-person ceremony includes an invocation prayer, a reading of the poem In Flanders Field, laying of the wreaths, and a performance of “Amazing Grace.”

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:50 am

Where: Douglas Park Cenotaph – 20550 Douglas Crescent, Langley

Maple Ridge

What: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #88 invites everyone to attend a Remembrance Day Ceremony at Memorial Peace Park. The event begins with a parade downtown starting at 10:30 am.

The Maple Ridge ceremony includes the reading of the names of soldiers from the community who have died in wars, the Laying of the Wreaths, a reading of In Flanders Fields, and the playing of the Last Post.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 am (parade start), 11 am (ceremony start)

Where: Memorial Peace Park — 22407 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge

New Westminster

What: New Westminster is honouring the service of veterans past and present with a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Hall Cenotaph. There will also be livestreamed coverage beginning at 10:25 am on Facebook, YouTube, and Telus Optik channel 345 (Community Connections).

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 am (parade assembly), 10:30 am (ceremony start)

Where: City Hall Cenotaph – 511 Royal Avenue, New Westminster

North Vancouver

What: The service will take place at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park at 10:45, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony and a Veteran’s parade to the Armoury.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Where: North Vancouver Cenotaph, Victoria Park — 100 East Keith Road, North Vancouver

Pitt Meadows

What: Veterans and officials will parade through šxʷhék̓ ʷnəs (Spirit Square) starting at 10:45 am, and then host a Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph. Those wanting to lay a wreath on November 11 are asked to bring it to the cenotaph by 10:30 am and ensure that it’s picked up before dusk.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 am

Where: šxʷhék̓ ʷnəs (Spirit Square) — 12007 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows

Port Coquitlam

What: The Port Coquitlam Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133 is hosting its annual service to honour veterans on Remembrance Day

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10 am

Where: Veterans Park — 2580 Shaughnessy Street

Richmond

What: The City of Richmond invites those wishing to reflect and remember with the community to an in-person Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph. Official ceremonies begin at 10:40 am, with two minutes of silence at 11 am followed by the laying of the wreaths.

November 11, 2022

Time: 10:40 am

Where: East side of Richmond City Hall — 6911 Number 3 Road, Richmond

Surrey

What: The Cloverdale Legion-hosted ceremony will take place at the Cloverdale Cenotaph, next door to the Surrey Museum and the Surrey Archives. The ceremony includes a procession starting at 10 am, and a service beginning at 10:25 am.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Whalley and the Surrey Centre Cemetery will also be hosting ceremonies this year.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Procession at 10 am, service at 10:25 am

Where: Cloverdale Cenotaph at the Surrey Museum — 17710 56A Avenue

West Vancouver

What: The Royal Canadian Legion – West Vancouver Branch #60 invites members of the public to come together and honour veterans and those currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces. There will be a parade starting at 10:45 am from 18th Street and proceeding along Marine Drive to the Memorial Park Cenotaph.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:45 am

Where: Memorial Arch in Memorial Park – Marine Drive between 19th Street and 20th Street

