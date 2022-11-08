"Canada’s Drag Race" welcomes Justin Trudeau to the runway in new series

Herstory is in the making for the beloved Drag Race franchise, and it’s happening right here in Canada!

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World revealed its list of special guests for the new Crave original series debuting on Friday, November 18.

At the top of the esteemed list is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. His Canada’s Drag Race appearance marks the first time a world leader will be on a Drag Race franchise.

Responses from fans on Twitter were a mixed bag, to say the least.

Trudeau will share the screen (and possibly the runway?) with nine international drag queens including Anita Wigl’it, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan, and Victoria Scone.

The complete list of guest judges announced for the first-ever Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World is below: