"Canada’s Drag Race" welcomes Justin Trudeau to the runway in new series
Herstory is in the making for the beloved Drag Race franchise, and it’s happening right here in Canada!
Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World revealed its list of special guests for the new Crave original series debuting on Friday, November 18.
At the top of the esteemed list is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. His Canada’s Drag Race appearance marks the first time a world leader will be on a Drag Race franchise.
We’re making herstory! 🇨🇦 We’re honoured to welcome the Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau to #CanadasDragRace, becoming the first world leader to appear on the Drag Race franchise!#CanadasDragRace Canada vs the World premieres November 18 at 9E on @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/wlDXSrMGEz
— Canada’s Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) November 8, 2022
Responses from fans on Twitter were a mixed bag, to say the least.
Trudeau will share the screen (and possibly the runway?) with nine international drag queens including Anita Wigl’it, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan, and Victoria Scone.
The complete list of guest judges announced for the first-ever Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World is below:
- Anjulie – Indo-Guyanese JUNO Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter and producer
- Gary Janetti – Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and author
- Hollywood Jade – Canada’s Drag Race resident choreographer
- Jeanne Beker – fashion insider, Icon, and journalist
- Joe Zee – TV producer, host, style expert, and fashion industry veteran
- Monét X Change – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 contestant, All Stars Season 4 winner, and All Stars Season 7 runner-up
- Priyanka – international chart-topping recording artist, winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 1
- Sarain Fox – activist, broadcaster, and filmmaker