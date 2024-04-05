Massive wreckage spotted from futuristic film set on Vancouver street

Part of downtown Vancouver was a mess Thursday night, with rubble scattered across the streets. A film crew surrounded the area, seemingly filming an epic upcoming movie.

Some folks spotted trucks and piles of debris props earlier in the day as film crews started to set up in the afternoon.

Anyone know what movie all the weird construction debris outside Burrard station is for? pic.twitter.com/F3qWePR6ra — AJ 🚆 (@alyssa_jayne) April 4, 2024

Later in the evening, dozens of locals gathered around Burrard and Dunsmuir streets to catch a glimpse of the set of scattered rocks, damaged vehicles, and props for the film.

While some people made guesses like Superman, The Last of Us or Final Destination 6, HollywoodNorthBuzz said crews were filming Tron: Ares.

Some Tron 3 filiming in downtown Vancouver tonight 🙂 @yvrshootstweets pic.twitter.com/TEAoGPgsMb — Ed Chee (@cheechoo98) April 5, 2024

Just a few weeks ago, actor Jared Leto was spotted at the Bentall Centre suited up and filming scenes for Tron.

Tron: Ares is slated for release in 2025. Filming shut down last year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but after a five-month pause, it’s back underway.

The Disney movie will star Leto in the lead role, along with American Horror Story’s Evan Peters and Shameless’s Cameron Monaghan. The highly anticipated action-adventure film is being directed by Joachim Rønning and is the third instalment in the Tron franchise. Filming will be underway until May.

With files from Megan Devlin