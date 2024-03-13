TV series about heinous murder of BC teen Reena Virk to premiere in April

A TV show about one of BC’s most shocking and heartbreaking murder cases will premiere in April. The first trailer for the series has been released.

The Hulu mini-series Under the Bridge is based on the November 1997 murder of Victoria-area teen Reena Virk, and the Rebecca Godfrey book by the same name.

In 1997, the tragic event unfolded near the Craigflower Bridge in Saanich, when 14-year-old Virk was swarmed, beaten, and drowned by a group of teens. The heinous nature of her murder, alongside the subsequent trials, gripped Canadians for years, drawing significant international attention.

Godfrey’s Under The Bridge was released in 2006. Sadly, the author succumbed to lung cancer in 2022.

The eight-part series stars Vritika Gupta as Virk, Riley Keough (American Honey) as Godfrey, and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) as the local police officer leading the investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Under the Bridge on Hulu (@underthebridgehulu)

The series was filmed in the New Westminster area between December 2022 and April 2023.

Watch the trailer below:

The first episode will premiere on the US streaming service Hulu on April 17. A Canadian release date has yet to be posted.