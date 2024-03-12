Jared Leto spotted in light-up suit filming Tron: Ares in Vancouver

Actor Jared Leto was spotted suited up and filming scenes for his upcoming movie Tron: Ares in Vancouver this weekend.

An X user shared footage online from the Bentall Centre in downtown Vancouver, showing Leto walking on set in a black suit with lit-up red stripes. Crew members could also be seen moving camera equipment inside the 550 Burrard building as rain poured on the sidewalk.

Mocne Productions Ltd., the company behind the shoot, will be filming the production around the city until April 1, according to CreativeBC which lists the film under the code name Velcro.

Paper notices were posted around the neighbourhood warning residents of the filming over the weekend.

Mocne Productions received an exemption from the city to shoot between midnight and 1 am on Saturday, March 9, at Bentall 5.

The shoot involved characters running across the plaza and a car driving up to the curb lane, according to a picture of the notice posted online.

Daily Hive has reached out to Mocne Productions for more information about the shoot.

Tron: Ares is slated for release in 2025. Filming shut down last year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but after a five-month pause, it’s back underway.

The Disney movie will star Jared Leto in the lead role, along with American Horror Story’s Evan Peters and Shameless’s Cameron Monaghan. The highly anticipated action-adventure film is being directed by Joachim Rønning and is the third instalment in the Tron franchise. Filming will be underway till May.

