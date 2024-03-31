17 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in April

Spring is in the air! The start of a new season means some brand-new movies and TV shows to catch filming right here in Vancouver. A few new movies are filming in town this month, including Playdate and Tron: Ares, along with some of your familiar favourites returning for another season, like The Good Doctor and Virgin River.

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this April.

Earth Abides

Earth Abides will begin production in Vancouver this spring. Starring Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, the sci-fi miniseries will be an adaptation of the 1949 novel by George R. Stewart. Earth Abides is on location in the city from April through to June.

Alexander Ludwig stars in adaption of classic sci-fi novel Earth Abides filming in Vancouver.

Playdate

New action comedy film Playdate is in production in the city this April! Starring Kevin James and The Reacher’s Alan Ritchson as two stay-at-home dads who meet up for a playdate where everything goes totally wrong. The duo spends the day on the run for their lives, all while attempting to solve a conspiracy.

Recently, James and Ritchson were spotted in Maple Ridge, where they stopped to take a few selfies with a fan. Keep your eyes peeled!

Dads action movie Playdate with Alan Ritchson & Kevin James filming out in Maple Ridge.

Congrats @chefbk11! https://t.co/4ye8ClOolc — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) March 24, 2024

The Last of Us — Season 2

Going by its working title of “Mega Sword,” The Last of Us is currently in production in Vancouver. The hit HBO series was previously shot in Alberta, but production for season two has been moved to Metro Vancouver.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles as Joel and Ellie, season two will pick up where season one left off and is sure to bring lots of action and thrills. Production for season two will take place until the end of August. In early March, filming was spotted in Langley as well as in North Vancouver.

Virgin River — Season 6

Virgin River is back on location in Vancouver to film for its sixth season of the popular binge-worthy Netflix show. The romance/drama series follows a woman who moves to a small town in Northern California after taking a job as a nurse practitioner. Naturally, she ends up falling in love with not only the town but a man who runs the local bar, too.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in the lead roles of Melinda and Jack. Filming will take place in the city from February through to late May.

Tron: Ares

After shutting down last year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and a five-month pause in production, Tron: Ares is finally filming in Vancouver! Currently, the Disney movie (also known as Tron 3) is going by its working title of “Velcro.”

Tron: Ares will star Jared Leto in the lead role, along with American Horror Story’s Evan Peters and Shameless’s Cameron Monaghan. The highly anticipated action-adventure film is being directed by Joachim Rønning and is the third instalment in the Tron franchise.

Filming will be underway till May and was recently seen on West Pender Street and the Cambie Street bridge.

Tron: Ares filmed overnight last night on Vancouver's Cambie Street Bridge. Another overnight shoot tonight. #Tron3

Thanks @Panchonroses https://t.co/1KzpXALjAR — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) March 15, 2024

The Good Doctor — Season 7

The Good Doctor is currently filming for a new season. Starring Freddie Highmore as the main character, Shaun Murphy, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital.

Unfortunately, ABC recently announced that the show’s seventh season will also be its last. Most recently, filming was spotted at Mountain View Cemetery, located at 5455 Fraser Street.

#TheGoodDoctor final season filming in Vancouver's Mountain View Cemetery on Wednesday.

Thanks @lisa92gene. https://t.co/4GRpAwHzLw — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) March 26, 2024

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

Filming for the newest Final Destination movie is underway in the city this month! Final Destination 6: Bloodlines was initially supposed to start filming in Vancouver this past summer, but filming was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein will direct the newest instalment, but official casting has not yet been revealed.

Final Destination: Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovky & Adam B. Stein shared a giant slate from Vancouver today. #FinalDestination6

Happy Face — Season 1

New Paramount+ series Happy Face is shooting right now in Metro Vancouver. Starring longtime actor Dennis Quaid as a serial killer who goes by the name of “happy face,” alongside Annaleigh Ashford as his daughter Melissa.

The new thriller series tells the real-life story of Melissa Moore, who discovered that her dad, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was a murderer at the age of fifteen. Filming will take place in the city from March through to June.

HAPPY FACE series, with Dennis Quaid as serial killer who taunted police with smiley faces on his letters, starts filming in Vancouver.

Laid — Season 1

Laid begins filming in Vancouver this spring. Stephanie Hsu will produce and star in the new Peacock series, and production is expected to continue into June. Laid will be an adaption of the Australian series by the same name. It follows a woman who must revisit her own sexual timeline over the years after her former lovers suddenly start passing away in unusual ways.

Tracker — Season 1

Tracker is a new CBS series currently filming and will wrap up production this April. The thriller series is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s The Never Game novel and brings This Is Us star Justin Hartley to town. Filming for Tracker has been spotted at the waterfront and in the Kitsilano area.

Fire Country — Season 2

Fire Country returns to Vancouver to film for its second season. The popular CBS series follows a young convict who is given a second chance and a rare opportunity. In exchange for reduced prison time, he joins a prison-release program that has him working with firefighters in his hometown to control wildfires.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot in the lead role, alongside Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro, and is expected to wrap up filming at the beginning of April.

#FireCountry set up near Lougheed Station in Burnaby/Coquitlam.

Superman & Lois — Season 4

Superman & Lois is filming season four in the Metro Vancouver area right now. The superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane! Production for the fourth season will be on location in Vancity through to the end of April.

Michael Cudlitz,,aka #SupermanandLois's Lex Luthor directs "Steel"rescuing someone trapped in an overturned car today.

The Irrational — Season 2

NBC’s The Irrational is back in Vancouver to film for its second season. Production began at the beginning of March and will continue until October of this year. Starring The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role, this thriller series follows Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases.

Other cast members include Maahra Hill, Molly Kunz, Arash DeMaxi, and Travina Springer, who are expected to return as series regulars for season two.

The Irrational season 2 with Jesse L Martin filming in North Vancouver.

Thanks @smoakinghaught https://t.co/7IoIWg52uh — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) March 15, 2024

Family Law — Season 4

Family Law is filming in Vancouver for its fourth season of the Canadian legal drama series. Set in downtown Vancouver, the series follows a somewhat dysfunctional family that works together at their father’s law firm and has an all-Canadian cast including Victor Garber, Genelle Williams, Zach Smadu, and Jewel Stait.

At the end of March, filming for the new season was spotted in Yaletown.

FAMILY LAW season 4 filming in Yaletown restaurant on Monday, March 25th.

Thanks @oneweedram. https://t.co/kIqTt22Z6v — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) March 20, 2024

So Help Me Todd — Season 2

CBS’s So Help Me Todd is filming in Vancouver this April. The hilarious drama-comedy series stars Skylar Astin as a private investigator working for his mother at her law firm, played by Marcia Gay Harden. Filming for the first season also took place in Vancouver, and production for season two will finish by mid-April.

Filming has been spotted in Robson Square, Gastown, and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Invasion — Season 3

Apple TV+ series Invasion has moved production to the Vancouver area for season three. Going by its working title of “Kanji,” the sci-fi series revolves around aliens visiting Earth and threatening humanity’s existence. Filming is expected to be underway until September.

It's Apple TV+'s Invasion season 3 filming on the UBC campus today.

Thanks @ba_saiwar. https://t.co/zgF3uOh4t8 — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) February 21, 2024

Alert: Missing Persons Unit — Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit started filming in Hollywood North this past December for its second season. Filming will be underway for several months and is expected to wrap sometime in July.

The Fox crime series stars Dania Ramirez as Nikki, a police officer who joins Philadelphia’s Missing Persons Unit after her son goes missing. Alongside Ramirez is Scott Caan as her ex-husband Jason. Together, they help solve current cases while also searching for their own son. Filming for the series may be spotted at the City Centre Artist Lodge on Main Street, which will be a recurring filming location.