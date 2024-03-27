Why a helicopter will be flying low with bright lights in Vancouver tomorrow

The City of Vancouver is warning people who live near the Burrard Inlet that a helicopter will be flying low over the area for a movie shoot.

Filming is expected to start Thursday, March 28 around 7 pm and last until 4 am on March 29.

The helicopter will be flying near the Rogers Sugar Factory just east of the Port of Vancouver.

“Nearby residents may notice noise from the helicopter as well as filming lights, which will be directed onto industrial buildings during filming,” the City said in a news release.

There won’t be any road closures associated with the filming.

The City didn’t specify what production the helicopter was for, but several projects are currently underway in the city. Most recently, Jared Leto was spotted filming Tron: Ares at the Bentall Centre in downtown Vancouver.