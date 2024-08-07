Grab your furry friend and head on over to Triple O’s because the burger chain is releasing a brand-new Pup Menu.

Starting August 19, customers will be able to order a Pup Patty or Pup “Shake.”

The Pup Patty is a 4 oz beef patty cooked with a dash of salt and pepper. Unseasoned patties will also be available upon request.

The Pup Shake, on the other hand, is a 4 oz cup of whipped cream.

“We know how much Canadians love their four-legged friends,” said Paul Volk, director of operations. “These furry pals mean so much to us, and we wanted to create something special that acknowledges the joy they bring into our lives. With International Dog Day just around the corner, we thought this would be the perfect time.”

To celebrate the launch of this new Pup Menu and International Dog Day, Triple O’s is giving away 5,000 Pup Shakes and Pup Patties to the first 100 pup guests at each participating location on August 26.

This new Pup Menu is available only at Triple O’s drive-thru restaurants. It’s also important to note that pets are not allowed in the dining area unless they are a service or guide dog.

Will you bring your four-legged best friend to check out this new menu? Let us know in the comments.

