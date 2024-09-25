Fans of the Far East flavours of Heritage Asian Eatery on Pender are in for a treat. The team behind the casual Vancouver restaurant known for its Chinese BBQ and dim sum has revealed a more elevated sister concept is in the works: Heritage Restaurant and Bar.

Dished popped in for a sneak peek ahead of the official opening to learn more about the upcoming eatery and what folks can expect to enjoy come opening day.

Situated at 4242 Main Street, the former location of bar and grill Alphabet City, Heritage Restaurant and Bar is set to officially open on October 8.

“We are excited to bring a new dimension to the Heritage brand with our Main Street location,” says owner Paul Zhang.

“Our goal is to create a space where guests can savour the rich flavours of Chinese cuisine in a modern and vibrant setting. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new home on Main.”

The 82-seat open-concept space features a 50-foot-long bar and a contemporary interior with velvet banquette seating and a large-scale mural.

Co-owner and chef Jimmy Lam has curated a menu that builds on Heritage’s signature bites to pair with beverage director Derek Granton’s robust lineup of inventive cocktails, international wines, and craft beer.

The restaurant will feature a special collaboration with local brewer Slow Hand Beer Company, which will be available on tap.

When it comes to food menu specifics, we’re told we can expect delicacies made with locally sourced ingredients such as Peking Duck with handmade crepes, cucumber, and hoisin sauce along with Dungeness Crab with steamed ginger and shallot.

During our visit, we tasted the Cucumber and Wood Ear Mushroom Salad with pickled radish and fermented chilli dressing as well as some tasty Manila Clams with homemade xo sauce and charred vermicelli.

On top of those items, we tried the Crispy Eggplant and the Crispy Egg Yolk Squid.

At launch, you can find Heritage Restaurant and Bar open from 5 to 10 pm Tuesday through Thursday and 5 to 11 pm Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant will extend service down the line.

Heritage Restaurant and Bar

Address: 4242 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6058

