Trevor Noah reveals his favourite Canadian city (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Oct 8 2022, 6:50 pm
trevornoah/Instagram | JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

When asked what his favourite city in Canada was, comedian Trevor Noah didn’t skip a beat.

Keshia Chante recently interviewed Noah and he didn’t hesitate.

“Toronto,” Noah replied.

The star was just in T.O. recently performing back-t0-back shows, eating poutine, and posting vids and photos from around the 6ix – so it’s no surprise it’s his favourite.

But what is surprising is why he picked Toronto as his favourite.

@keshiachante

Gang Signs with The Weeknd @Trevor Noah Apparently we’ve all been eating our food wrong #fyp #funny #trevornoah #theweeknd

♬ original sound – Keshia Chanté

“I walk around, and sometimes people will think I’m The Weeknd, and they’ll give me free things,” Noah said.

So, it has nothing to do with Toronto’s people, culture, or Jamaican patties – he just likes to be seen as superstar Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd.

Do you see the resemblance?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

Back in 2018, The Weekend posted this snap of the pair, calling Noah his “real life twin.”

Still not convinced? Peep these throwback pics of Noah, and it becomes clear.

trevor noah

theweeknd/Instagram

So if you are in Toronto and you see Trevor Noah, be sure to tell him you loved Starboy and give him a freebie – it’ll probably put a smile on his face.

