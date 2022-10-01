Comedian Trevor Noah is in Toronto this weekend performing back-to-back shows, and he’s hungry for Canadian food.

This weekend, Noah, who’s on his “Back to Abnormal World Tour,” snapped a cheeky shot of him indulging in some Nandos takeout while in TO. “You can take the boy out of South Africa,” he captioned the shot.

Then, he posted a shot of a Canadian classic – poutine.

This delicious combo of fries, gravy, and cheese curds is instantly recognizable as coming from Smoke’s Poutinerie.

“When in (Canada flag emoji),” he wrote on the post.

Is Smoke’s Poutinerie becoming the celebrity poutine of choice? Recently, when k-pop group SEVENTEEN were in Canada, they also picked up some poutine, too.

Noah seems to be enjoying his time in Toronto, posting vids and photos from around the 6ix.

Keep your eyes out for Noah and other stars the next time you’re grabbing your poutine!