"Ignorant ass west coasters": Simu Liu gets sassy about Jamaican patties

Sep 28 2022, 4:07 pm
Marvel star Simu Liu is proud of his Toronto roots, so we can always count on him for a well-deserved shoutout.

He recently expressed his passion for Toronto’s culinary scene on Instagram, jokingly calling out “ignorant ass west coasters” for their lack of knowledge about his all-time favourite Jamaican beef patty.

Simu Liu

Admitting that he misses his hometown, Liu reached out to his followers, specifically those in LA, who might know where to find a proper Jamaican beef patty.

Simu Liu

But he warned his followers that the bar was high. “There truly is nothing like it,” he wrote, “and served with a jerk chicken or goat curry on a bed of Jamaican rice oh my GOD ARE YOU KIDDING ME. IT’S OVER.”

Now that Simu has made his feelings clear and put Toronto on the map once again for its fabulous food scene, we can’t help but wonder what our West Coast counterparts will have to say in rebuttal, perhaps there’s a Jamaican patty spot or two willing to give Toronto’s a run for their money?

