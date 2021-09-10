Two Quebec cities rank in the top 5 of Travel + Leisure's best in Canada list

The two biggest cities in Quebec have been ranked as two of the best in all of Canada.

According to Travel + Leisure’s “The Top 5 Cities in Canada,” Quebec City has ranked as the top city in the entire country, ahead of Montreal, which ranked 3rd.

The ranking takes into account a city’s sights, landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping opportunities, and overall value when putting the list together.

Travel + Leisure rated each city based on its World’s Best Awards survey out of an overall score of 100.

“Reminiscent of European capitals, Quebec City is beloved for its cafés, bistros, and cobblestoned streets, which exude an old-world atmosphere,” says T+L. The publication says travellers admire Quebec City’s culture, food, streets, music, and views as its defining features.

It topped the ranking with a World’s Best Awards Hall of Fame score of 86.71.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Experiencity Québec (@experiencityquebec)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Experiencity Québec (@experiencityquebec)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Experiencity Québec (@experiencityquebec)

Montreal ranked fourth out of the top five, with a score of 82.85.

Vancouver ranked second, Halifax third, and Banff rounded out the Travel + Leisure’s top five Canadian cities.