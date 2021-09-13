Some of our favourite sports bars to catch a game at in Montreal
It’s safe to say that this is a cherished time of year for sports fans.
Now that the NFL season is officially in full swing, Sundays have been occupied with football fans and fantasy enthusiasts. And the next few weeks will only add fuel to this fire as both the NHL and NBA kick off their respective seasons. Throw in the MLB playoffs, and you get enough highlight reel footage to make your head spin.
But luckily, when it comes to finding a good sports bar to catch the big game at, Montreal is littered with good options.
Here are a few of our favourite spots where the beer, wings, and big-screen TVs are never in short supply.
Brasserie Des Rapides
Although the food at most sports bars is nothing to write home about, this place is one of the exceptions.
For over 30 years, the spacious BDR has maintained its status as a one-stop shop for meals, cocktails, and broadcasting the big games.
In fact, we challenge you to find something on their menu that’s not good.
Address: Place Lasalle, 7852 Champlain Blvd
Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 7 am – 12 am; Thursday – Saturday, 7 am – 1 am; Sunday, 8 am – 12 am
Bruno
This Italian joint is the ultimate spot for soccer fans in Montreal, especially if you cheer for the Azzurri. They’re known best for their commitment to showing the big games along with their super relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
Bruno also opens their doors extra early for important soccer matches in European time zones.
Address: 313 Rue Beaubien E
Hours: 8 am – 3 am
Café St Laurent Frappé
Believe it or not, Frappé has the biggest terrace in the whole Plateau neighbourhood.
The sports bar, often commended for its sangria, also has five VIP pool tables, two foosball tables, and an outdoor terrace wall courtesy of the 1st edition of the Mural Festival in 2013.
Its always-lively atmosphere gives a great community feel to watching big games. So don’t be afraid to get loud.
Address: 3900 St Laurent Blvd
Hours: 12 pm – 12 am
Moose Bawr
While not exclusively a “sports bar,” Moose Bawr’s incredible ambiance has made it a game day favourite for many fans.
Don’t let the size of the place fool you either. This bar is alive and thriving. Let’s just hope you can find a seat.
Address: 1817 Saint-Catherine St W
Hours: 10:30 am – 3 am
Trophy’s Sports Bar
This classic sports pub has plenty of greasy delights, and even more television screens to ensure that you don’t miss a second of the game, no matter where you’re sitting.
Address: 750 Bd Crémazie W
Hours: Monday – Satuday, 10:30 am – 1:30 am, Sunday, 4 pm – 1:30 pm
1909 Taverne Moderne
This Montreal Canadiens-themed bar and grill is the best place to watch a Habs game, after the Bell Centre itself of course.
The multi-level establishment is located right next to the team’s home arena, acting as a shrine to Les Glorieux.
If you bleed bleu, blanc, et rouge, this place is a must-visit on game nights.
Address: 1280 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Hours: Temporarily Closed