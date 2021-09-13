Some of our favourite sports bars to catch a game at in Montreal

It’s safe to say that this is a cherished time of year for sports fans.

Now that the NFL season is officially in full swing, Sundays have been occupied with football fans and fantasy enthusiasts. And the next few weeks will only add fuel to this fire as both the NHL and NBA kick off their respective seasons. Throw in the MLB playoffs, and you get enough highlight reel footage to make your head spin.

But luckily, when it comes to finding a good sports bar to catch the big game at, Montreal is littered with good options.

Here are a few of our favourite spots where the beer, wings, and big-screen TVs are never in short supply.

Although the food at most sports bars is nothing to write home about, this place is one of the exceptions.

For over 30 years, the spacious BDR has maintained its status as a one-stop shop for meals, cocktails, and broadcasting the big games.

In fact, we challenge you to find something on their menu that’s not good.

Address: Place Lasalle, 7852 Champlain Blvd

Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 7 am – 12 am; Thursday – Saturday, 7 am – 1 am; Sunday, 8 am – 12 am

This Italian joint is the ultimate spot for soccer fans in Montreal, especially if you cheer for the Azzurri. They’re known best for their commitment to showing the big games along with their super relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Bruno also opens their doors extra early for important soccer matches in European time zones.

Address: 313 Rue Beaubien E

Hours: 8 am – 3 am