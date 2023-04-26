Attention, Avengers fans! Metro Vancouver’s SkyTrain network map has received a Marvel layover.

Imagine boarding the Canada Line at YVR-Quinjet Station (YVR Airport), Xandar Station (Richmond-Brighouse), and New Asgard-City Hall Station (Broadway-City Hall).

The Expo Line’s next stations are Royal Groot Station (Royal Oak), Wakanda Station (New Westminster), and Bifrost Station (Gateway).

On the Millennium Line, you are arriving at Xavier Institute-Clark Station (VCC-Clark), Sakovia Station (Lake City Way), Shield-Hydra Lake Station (Sperling-Burnaby Lake), Oscorp Tower Station (Gilmore Station), and Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Brentwood Town Centre Station).

TransLink has renamed station names after locations in the Marvel universe, as part of its partnership to assemble Marvel fans at the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. experience at The Amazing Brentwood mall, located next to Brentwood Town Centre Station.

Beyond the digital copy, physical versions of the Marvel-themed map have been temporarily plastered at high-traffic locations at The Nexus of All Realities Station (Waterfront), Sovereign Station (King George), Titan Station (Rupert), Mirror Dimension Station (Braid), and Mount Wundergore–University Station (Production Way–University).

This is TransLink’s third creative iteration of the SkyTrain map, adding to its Christmas-themed DasherTrain maps in 2021 and 2022, and the Star Wars-themed map coinciding with “May The Fourth Be With You” Day on May 4 in 2019.