The festive season is truly upon us, and Metro Vancouver SkyTrain riders are now descending onto the shopping mall stations of Grinchville, Vancouver Candy Cane, Merrytown, Tinselton, Richmond-Gingerbread House, Brentwish Town Centre, and Lincold to pack gifts under their Christmas tree.

Then there is also Present Way-Toy University, Kris Kringle-Runway, King Wenceslas, Stocking George, Giftmore, Turkey Ninth Avenue, and Joy to the World Wood.

These are just a few of the festive and frosty SkyTrain names on TransLink’s newly updated DasherTrain map just ahead of Christmas 2022.

The elves at TransLink, who are based next to Starlighton Station, made their first such map last year and decided to make some changes and additions this year to the visuals and landmarks passengers will pass by in their DasherTrain journeys. Only one station name changed between the map editions — Garland Way Station is now Gabriel Way Station (Gateway Station).

2022 DasherTrain map

While only a digital copy of the map was released for Christmas 2021, this year TransLink has posted large physical maps at five DasherTrain locations across the region:

Waterfront (Wreathfront)

Burrard (Blizzard)

Nanaimo (Silent Nanightmo)

Sapperton (Starlighton)

Sperling–Burnaby Lake (Skating–Burnaby Lake)

SkyTrain is the DasherTrain, with the Expo Line as the Epiphany Line, Millennium Line as the Mistletoe Line, and the Canada Line as the Chestnut Line, which all provide “high-frequency sleigh services.”

The West Coast Express is also the White Christmas Express, providing a commuter train to the North Pole via the Lower Mainland.

In addition to the DasherTrain, TransLink has of course also been running its Reindeer Buses — a festive fleet of nine red-nosed and antlered buses to spread some joy.

In 2019, TransLink also provided the SkyTrain network map with a Star Wars-themed overlay for May The Fourth Be With You, also known as Star Wars Day.

Original DasherTrain map in 2021

Star Wars-themed map on “May The Fourth Be With You”