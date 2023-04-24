Immersive Marvel Avengers experience is hosting a flash sale this week

A popular immersive experience that invites guests to step into the world of their favourite comic characters is celebrating National Superhero Day with a special deal.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, has announced that starting on Friday, April 28th, it will offer an exclusive flash sale for discounted tickets.

Guests of ages are invited to join S.T.A.T.I.O.N., the Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network, and discover intelligence and cutting-edge science inspired by the Marvel Studios films.

Tickets are on sale now, and beginning on April 28th, regular timed entry tickets will be 50 percent off with the code SUPERHERO.

Fans will want to take advantage of the saving as the discount will only run for one week until 11:59 pm on Thursday, May 4.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a must-see exhibition for fans of comics and superhero blockbusters, with multiple rooms dedicated to all your favourite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You’ll get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers. Highlights include exploring Bruce Banner’s lab and experiencing the spirit of Wakanda in the Black Panther exhibit.

Next, you’ll inspect Black Widow’s arsenal of high-tech weapons and learn the secrets of the “Super Soldier Serum” that transformed Steve Rogers in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger. And there’s so much more to discover.

After completing your training, you’ll become an agent of Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and be ready to help the superheroes save the world. No need to wait for an invitation from Nick Fury.

When: Now until May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. Regular timed entry tickets will be 50 percent off with the code SUPERHERO until 11:59 pm on Thursday, May 4. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online