"I Love Vancouver": Popular transit YouTuber praises TransLink (VIDEO)

A famous YouTuber who loves transit recently turned his attention to TransLink and explained why he loves the Metro Vancouver transit system.

Reece Martin began reviewing transit stations around the world years ago for his YouTube channel RMTransit.

Martin has nearly 200,000 subscribers on his channel, and TransLink invited him to check out Vancouver’s largest bus depot at the Vancouver Transit Centre, where he even learned how to drive a bus.

“Well, sort of,” as Martin states.

Martin visited the city and the Vancouver Transit Centre late last year for a video, but TransLink recently shared a YouTube video of its own, chronicling Martin’s experience with the Vancouver transit system.

Martin’s video was a little more detailed and was filled with praise for nearly every aspect of TransLink’s operations at the Vancouver Transit Centre. It also included the footage of him learning how to drive a bus, which was actually him in the cockpit of a bus driving simulator, and it looks like a ton of fun.

However, despite how fun driving a fake Vancouver bus looks, Martin described the experience as “stressful.”

The popular YouTuber also said many good things about Vancouver transit employees and praised how neat and organized TransLink kept the transit centre.

Considering TransLink was recently named the fourth-best transit system in North America, it isn’t surprising that Martin loved it so much.

He even spent some time talking about being wowed by the de-icing techniques TransLink uses for the trolley network.

Thankfully, he didn’t experience a Vancouver trolley bus during a snow event.