One of Vancouver’s most celebrated local burger joints has permanently closed its door. Trans Am, or as it was later known, Turbo X Trans Am, is officially shuttered.

The restaurant confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it is now 100% closed, meaning no pop-ups are on the horizon for the much-loved handheld spot.

Trans Am made the announcement earlier this week. The eatery thanked its customers and followers for their support over the last five years.

The 1879 Powell Street gem was known for its incredible classic cheeseburgers and its infamous (and strict) no cellphone policy.

Safe to say, this spot will be very missed by local burger lovers and foodies in general.