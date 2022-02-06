Poop-flinger arrested at Toronto protest for throwing feces
Watch out, Toronto, there could be another poop-flinger amongst you.
So-called Freedom Convoy demonstrations happened on Saturday, February 5 coast to coast in Canada, leading to honking, gridlocked traffic, skirmishes, arrests, and poop.
From Vancouver and Edmonton to Ottawa and Toronto, protesters and counter-protesters rallied.
According to Toronto Police Service, the agency made an arrest at the Toronto demonstration after a 34-year-old man was throwing feces at another person.
He ended up being charged with assault with a weapon – a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in Canada.
ARREST MADE:
Demonstration on Sat, Feb 5
Bedford Rd + Bloor St West
Man, 34 arrested after throwing feces at another person. He was charged with:
1. Assault with a Weapon
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 6, 2022
Daily Hive reached out to Toronto Police Service for more information. Constable Laura Brabant said that the man was released at the scene with a court date.
They also clarified that it was dog feces and that in this case, the dog feces is considered the weapon.
Toronto Police Service also arrested a smoke-bombing protester amid demonstrations and charged them with assault with a weapon among other charges.
ARREST MADE:
Truck Protest
North Side of Queens Park
Man, 22, arrested for :
1. Assault w/a Weapon
2. Administer Noxious Substance (smoke bomb)
3. Public Mischief
The public is reminded to please avoid the demonstration areas
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 5, 2022
In Toronto on Saturday, protesters were met with counter-protesters as over 200 healthcare workers united against the “Freedom Convoy.”