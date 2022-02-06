Poop-flinger arrested at Toronto protest for throwing feces

Watch out, Toronto, there could be another poop-flinger amongst you.

So-called Freedom Convoy demonstrations happened on Saturday, February 5 coast to coast in Canada, leading to honking, gridlocked traffic, skirmishes, arrests, and poop.

From Vancouver and Edmonton to Ottawa and Toronto, protesters and counter-protesters rallied.

According to Toronto Police Service, the agency made an arrest at the Toronto demonstration after a 34-year-old man was throwing feces at another person.

He ended up being charged with assault with a weapon – a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in Canada.

ARREST MADE:

Demonstration on Sat, Feb 5

Bedford Rd + Bloor St West

Man, 34 arrested after throwing feces at another person. He was charged with:

1. Assault with a Weapon — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 6, 2022

Daily Hive reached out to Toronto Police Service for more information. Constable Laura Brabant said that the man was released at the scene with a court date.

They also clarified that it was dog feces and that in this case, the dog feces is considered the weapon.

Toronto Police Service also arrested a smoke-bombing protester amid demonstrations and charged them with assault with a weapon among other charges.

ARREST MADE:

Truck Protest

North Side of Queens Park

Man, 22, arrested for :

1. Assault w/a Weapon

2. Administer Noxious Substance (smoke bomb)

3. Public Mischief

The public is reminded to please avoid the demonstration areas — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 5, 2022

In Toronto on Saturday, protesters were met with counter-protesters as over 200 healthcare workers united against the “Freedom Convoy.”