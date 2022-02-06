NewsCrimeCoronavirus

Poop-flinger arrested at Toronto protest for throwing feces

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Feb 6 2022, 7:39 pm
Poop-flinger arrested at Toronto protest for throwing feces
Elena Berd/Shutterstock

Watch out, Toronto, there could be another poop-flinger amongst you.

So-called Freedom Convoy demonstrations happened on Saturday, February 5 coast to coast in Canada, leading to honking, gridlocked traffic, skirmishes, arrests, and poop.

From Vancouver and Edmonton to Ottawa and Toronto, protesters and counter-protesters rallied.

According to Toronto Police Service, the agency made an arrest at the Toronto demonstration after a 34-year-old man was throwing feces at another person.

He ended up being charged with assault with a weapon – a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in Canada.

Daily Hive reached out to Toronto Police Service for more information. Constable Laura Brabant said that the man was released at the scene with a court date.

They also clarified that it was dog feces and that in this case, the dog feces is considered the weapon.

Toronto Police Service also arrested a smoke-bombing protester amid demonstrations and charged them with assault with a weapon among other charges.

In Toronto on Saturday, protesters were met with counter-protesters as over 200 healthcare workers united against the “Freedom Convoy.”

GET ALL THE LATEST METRO VANCOUVER NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Crime
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT