BBQs and bouncy castles: 3 strange things at the Ottawa "Freedom Convoy"

Aly Laube
Feb 6 2022, 12:58 am
There were some strange sights to behold at the Ottawa “Freedom Convoy” on Saturday.

It started in the morning and lasted all day, attracting heavy traffic to the downtown core.

Tents were set up nearby to keep people fed, making for a combination of both hostility and hospitality on the scene.

There were even some games and toys for the kids — and adults.

Barbecue

The musky, sweet smell of barbecue hung in the air from the morning until the evening.

Where huge groups of people go, food tends to follow. A similar smell likely engulfed other Canadian cities seeing the convoy and counter-protests.

Bouncy Castle

The scene became even more reminiscent of a picnic, or a country fair, when somebody set up a bouncy castle and brought hay bales nearby for children to play on. 

How many bouncy castles exactly there were remains unknown.

Hockey

Protestors could also be seen playing hockey games in the street in live streams posted to social media.

It was a show of old-fashioned Canadian nationalism, just in a place you wouldn’t usually expect: The middle of an extremely loud rally.

 

