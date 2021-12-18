FoodNewsFood News

Top Chef Canada star suing Vancouver restaurant group for $35k

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Dec 18 2021, 8:10 pm
Top Chef Canada star suing Vancouver restaurant group for $35k
lifeunphiltered/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar

Burgers, Alcohol

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar
Mythos Taverna

Greek, Cocktails

Mythos Taverna
Thai House

Asian, Thai

Thai House
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
Saboten

Japanese

Saboten
Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.

Indian

Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.

A familiar face on Top Chef Canada Season 7 is suing a Vancouver restaurant group for $35,000.

According to provincial court documents filed in Small Claims Court on Friday, December 17, Phil Scarfone is looking to get $35,000 from their former employer, the Hawksworth Restaurant Group.

Formerly the head chef at Nightingale Restaurant in Vancouver, Scarfone is currently a Culinary Director at Savio Volpe.

Both restaurants are well known and popular in the local food scene.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phil Scarfone (@lifeunphiltered)

He competed in Top Chef Canada in 2019 and was the runner up behind winner Paul Moran, the Executive Chef at Tofino Resort & Marina.

In BC Small Claims Court, $35,000 is the maximum allowable value that you can claim.

Daily Hive has reached Phil Scarfone and Hawksworth Group and will update this story.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT