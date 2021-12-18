Top Chef Canada star suing Vancouver restaurant group for $35k

A familiar face on Top Chef Canada Season 7 is suing a Vancouver restaurant group for $35,000.

According to provincial court documents filed in Small Claims Court on Friday, December 17, Phil Scarfone is looking to get $35,000 from their former employer, the Hawksworth Restaurant Group.

Formerly the head chef at Nightingale Restaurant in Vancouver, Scarfone is currently a Culinary Director at Savio Volpe.

Both restaurants are well known and popular in the local food scene.

He competed in Top Chef Canada in 2019 and was the runner up behind winner Paul Moran, the Executive Chef at Tofino Resort & Marina.

In BC Small Claims Court, $35,000 is the maximum allowable value that you can claim.

Daily Hive has reached Phil Scarfone and Hawksworth Group and will update this story.