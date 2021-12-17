How BC restaurants, bars will be impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions

BC’s provincial health officials held a news conference Friday afternoon where they announced new restrictions to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

New COVID-19 restrictions to limit indoor personal gatherings and large public events were outlined during the conference.

Restrictions are effective Monday, December 20, at 12:01 am and last until at least Monday, January 31, at 11:59 pm.

They serve as revisions to existing health orders. The measures are meant to curb transmission of the virus throughout the holidays, with the Omicron variant of concern seeming to be a lot more transmissible.

Some restaurant-related measures were announced. Movement while dining will be restricted at food establishments like restaurants, meaning no mingling between tables.

Dr. Henry also announced that all New Year’s Eve parties and events are effectively cancelled, that includes parties that were planned to take place at restaurants, bars, and pubs. Restaurants are still permitted to offer regular service on New Year’s Eve. There will not be any restrictions on alcohol sales for New Year’s Eve.

With files from Amir Ali.