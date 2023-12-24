Not just Prime energy drink: 45 caffeinated beverages are being recalled across Canada

Products from KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime energy drink line are among 45 caffeinated beverages recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements,” the CFIA said.

The recall is not limited to certain cities or provinces, and people all over the country are advised not to consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products.

The list includes all flavours of drinks and drink mixes which “contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling” from the following brands:

3D

5 Hour

ABE

Alani Nu

Alokozay

AriZona RX Energy

Bang

Bleach T4 F

Bob Ross

Bum Energy

C4

Carabao

Celsius

Cocaine

Dragonball Z

Fast Twitch

Fleeb Juice

G Fuel

Ghost

Glow Sparkling Energy

InuYasha

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders

Juvi

JST WRK

King Kongin

Liquid Rage

Magical Elixir

Mega Pachi

Monster

Mtn Dew Energy

My Hero Academia

One Piece

Operation Phoenix

Prime

Raze Energy

Red Bull

Ryse Fuel

Shakura

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sting

Toxic Rick

Up Time

Zoa

The maximum level of caffeine allowed in Canada is 180mg in a single serving. Brands must issue cautionary statements on the packaging to help consumers make informed decisions.

“High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine. Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness,” the CFIA noted.

The food agency also said that if the label of such a product is only in one language or has no English or French on it, it means the product has not been produced for the Canadian market.

Prime energy drink products were first recalled in June in Canada following an investigation by the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drinks contain shocking amounts of caffeine — 200 mg per can, equivalent to six cans of Coca-Cola. Each can of Coca-Cola has about 34 mg of caffeine.

Since then, several caffeinated drinks have been recalled.

