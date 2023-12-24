FoodNewsFood NewsCuratedCelebrities

Amir Ali
Dec 24 2023, 5:32 pm
Michael Bublé was spotted at a Metro Vancouver restaurant this past weekend, and unfortunately for Santa Claus, the Canadian icon got most of the attention.

“The big guy was here…” wrote Orrange Kitchen + Bar, a Port Coquitlam establishment, on Instagram.

“Oh and Santa as well,” the caption added.

This isn’t the first Buble has been spotted at Orrange Kitchen, in fact, we wrote about an appearance there just last year around the same time of year.

In response to the appearance, some Instagram users were disappointed that they missed out.

“We can’t believe we missed this,” one person wrote.

They added, “Please come back and let us know.”

Another user wrote, “The best!”

Orrange Kitchen is located in Clock Tower Centre, at 1125 Nicola Ave in Port Coquitlam.

When visiting, you can find delicious cocktails, casual eats like tacos, nachos, crispy brussel sprouts and occasionally a Bublé.

 

