A new supper club and nightlife experience is gearing up to open in Vancouver, and it’s taking over a pretty noteworthy location.

Andonis is a new Greek-inspired restaurant that will be opening at 1193 Granville Street, which is the former location of Cold Tea Lounge (and before that, Tsui Hang Village Restaurant).

Dished chatted with the Director of Operations and owner Mohit Dhir of Dhir Hospitality Group about the new spot.

Dhir told Dished that the new spot will feature “entertainment, food, and beverage” and said the aim is for customers to feel like they’re in the streets of Mykonos and Athens.

“We’re going to have a lot of play on the entertainment level of food platters,” said Dhir ranging anywhere from a branzino or a red snapper on the table to a flaming tomahawk. He added that he wanted to give customers a “gastro-Greek experience,” which is hard to find in the city.

But what makes Andonis really special is that it aims to be your one-stop spot for the night, transforming from a restaurant serving high-end Greek food during the evening to a nightclub as the night goes on.

Dhir said that from Monday to Wednesday, they aim to serve a “comfortable five o’clock dinner” with the last call between 10:45 and 11 pm. But from Thursday to Sunday, the space will be open until 2 and 3 am.

“That’s where the actual mix of the real concept of supper club comes into play, because you get to actually continue the night,” said Dhir.

But at the heart of it all, Dhir said he wants to focus on service and hospitality of it all.

“Each person will have a personalized experience that they’re going to get every time they visit,” he said.

Andonis’s grand opening date has yet to be announced, but Dhir said he is hopeful the space will open before 2025.

Andonis

Address: 1193 Granville Street, Vancouver

