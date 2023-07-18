It’s out with one Mexican restaurant and in with another at 586 Hornby Street. Toloache Mexican Kitchen has now softly opened in the former downtown location of La Taqueria.

Dished was told this new spot would be a classic taco joint and a “Fonda,” which is commonly found around business areas and serves Mexican comfort food.

Last month a representative of the restaurant told us that Toloache will start with lunch service and will eventually introduce a weekday breakfast service as well as a special brunch menu on the weekends.

We were told to expect dishes like “chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, all the classics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toloache MK (@toloachemk)

Now, the concept has announced its soft opening has arrived. The restaurant signalled Thursday would likely be the launch date for the full menu.

Be sure to pop by and check it out.

Toloache Mexican Kitchen

Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright and Hanna McLean