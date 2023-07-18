Toloache Mexican Kitchen soft opens in downtown Vancouver
It’s out with one Mexican restaurant and in with another at 586 Hornby Street. Toloache Mexican Kitchen has now softly opened in the former downtown location of La Taqueria.
Dished was told this new spot would be a classic taco joint and a “Fonda,” which is commonly found around business areas and serves Mexican comfort food.
- You might also like:
- "Really hurts": Surrey bakery owner shaken up in strange theft (VIDEO)
- Viral TikTok shows just how bad shrinkflation has gotten in Canada
- Picture-perfect cafe and coffee spot to close its doors
Last month a representative of the restaurant told us that Toloache will start with lunch service and will eventually introduce a weekday breakfast service as well as a special brunch menu on the weekends.
We were told to expect dishes like “chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, all the classics.”
View this post on Instagram
Now, the concept has announced its soft opening has arrived. The restaurant signalled Thursday would likely be the launch date for the full menu.
Be sure to pop by and check it out.
Toloache Mexican Kitchen
Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver
With files from Daryn Wright and Hanna McLean